MARY ELIZABETH DEBASSIGE

(nee Osawamick)

October 19, 1921 – October 23, 2022

In loving memory of Mary Elizabeth Debassige (nee Osawamick)who passed away peacefully at Wikwemikong Nursing Home on October 23, 2022. Elizabeth was the daughter of Alexander and Rosalie Osawamick (nee Fox). Loving wife of the late Norman Debassige. Beloved mother of Dorothy (Edward), Adam (Lorraine), Calvin (Cathy), Donald (predeceased), Boniface (predeceased) (Freda), Wayne (Heather), Norman Junior (predeceased), Conrad (predeceased) and Arnold (Lorraine). Elizabeth worked at Manitoulin Secondary School from 1969 till her retirement. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, baking bread and watching hockey and baseball.