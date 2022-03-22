Masks Still Required in Local Health Care Facilities

MANITOULIN – The Ontario Provincial Government announced effective March 21st, 2022, masks will no longer be required in some public settings.

However, the mask mandate HAS NOT BEEN LIFTED in the following settings:

Public transit;

Long term care facilities;

Retirement homes and other health care settings;

Congregate care and living settings.

The Little Current and Mindemoya sites of MHC, as well as Noojmowin Teg Health Centre, Manitoulin Central Family Health Team, Assiginack Family Health Team, Northeastern Manitoulin Family Health Team and the Gore Bay Medical Clinic will require those in attendance to continue to wear a mask. Should you arrive without a mask or be wearing a cloth mask, a medical grade mask will be provided. Screeners will continue to monitor incoming traffic for symptoms. We ask those in attendance at the hospital or the Family Health Teams across Manitoulin continue to be kind and patient with those staff that are there to help you.