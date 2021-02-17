MAXINE MIDDAUGH

Maxine passed away peacefully on January 31, 2021 at the Manitoulin Health Centre palliative suite surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband Fred Middaugh, her daughter Carrie Duhamel (Rick Cassidy), her son Dewayne Middaugh (Amy Wheale) and her grandchildren Chandler Yaschuck-Middaugh and Bailey Yaschuck-Middaugh. Maxine is also survived by her sisters Beth McVey (Blair deceased), Kathy Solomon (Peter), Tammy McVey (Pat), Robin Tyson (Steven) and her brother Bob Pearson and their families. They will miss their Aunt George. Maxine was known for her baking and bread making that she shared with many. She was also an avid reader and also loved to knit. She loved to cook, it was said that if you left “Mackies” house hungry it was your own fault. Maxine loved spending time with her kids, grandkids and her family. She loved to go on trips with the “sisters” and her friends and she loved it when you came to visit. Maxine will be missed by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. All donations can go to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxilary.