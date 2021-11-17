M’Chigeeng residents asked to be vigilant against COVID-19 during annual Manitoulin deer hunt

M’CHIGEENG – Community members in M’Chigeeng First Nation are being asked to be vigilant in keeping themselves and others safe during the annual Manitoulin deer gun hunt, taking place this week.

M’Chigeeng Ogimaa Kwe Linda Debassige, Band Manager Art Jacko and Roger Beaudin, health services department manager for M’Chigeeng posted a letter to community members on the M’Chigeeng Facebook page, November 10.

“The annual Manitoulin deer hunt will be taking place in the coming days. Over this week we will see an increase in traffic on Manitoulin Island due to the deer hunt. We usually see numbers in excess of 5,000 non-residents come to Manitoulin to participate in this week,” the letter reads. “We are sending this communication out to you to give you a heads-up to keep you safe while we experience this increase in island traffic.”

“We are asking our community to be vigilant, ensuring that you limit your travel and public interactions during this week, especially if you are going to public places and businesses,” the band administration letter continues. “Some of these hunters may be coming from known hot spots, so we want to make sure that our community stays aware.”

“We also want to ensure that businesses keep up the amazing work they are doing with their masking, screening and sanitization policies,” the letter continues. “Thank you for keeping our residents as safe as we can.”

The letter continues, “We hope that you remain vigilant and practice all recommendations set by health officials,” including, “wear a mask in all public spaces, stay at least two metres (six feet) apart from others when out in public, wash or sanitize your hands after touching high touch surfaces and if you are experiencing symptoms, stay home and get tested. Thank you for your continued support and we ask that everyone keep safe during this week of increased traffic.”