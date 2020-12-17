M’Chigeeng woman charged twice under Quarantine Act

On 10 December 2020, UCCM Anishnaabe Police were notified by the OPP Emergency Operations Centre requesting a quarantine compliance check on a female in M’Chigeeng as per order by the Public Health Agency of Canada. The individual had travelled out of the country and is to be in quarantine for 14 days from December 4 to December 17th inclusive upon her return to Canada.

On 10 December 2020 the individual was located and found to be in breach of the order and charged under Section 58 of the Quarantine Act.

16 December 2020 the same individual was observed leaving a business in M’Chigeeng. Police again issue a second charge for breach of the quarantine order.

UCCM Police would like to remind those who travel out of country of the mandatory 14-day quarantine. We also ask that you report those who may be in contravention of the Quarantine Act. Stay safe and healthy!