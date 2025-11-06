MICHAEL BARRY BISSON

Niigaanii

Sunrise May 8, 1958 – Sunset November 2, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of my beloved soulmate and best friend, father and grandfather, Mike Bisson at the age of 67. He was a Fourth Degree Midewin – a very highly respected spiritual advisor. Loving husband of Evelyn Niganobe; caring father of Jordan Bisson and Cheyenne Bisson; proud Shooshoo of Wabano Ghizhago Kwe. Son of the late Theresa Bisson (nee Manitowabi) of Wiikwemkoong and late Roy Bisson of M’Chigeeng. Dear brother of Debra Wemigwans (Martin), Alex Bisson, Brian Bisson (Cindy), Christopher Bisson (Lisa), Mary Lou Fitzgerald, John Timothy Lion and predeceased by siblings Clarence Manitowabi (Debbie), Dominic (Peak) Manitowabi, Randy Migwans, Theresa Lynn (Gwagano) Bisson and Patricia Bisson. Brother-in-law of Roland Niganobe, Clifford Niganobe, Esstin Niganobe, Linda Niganobe, Laurie Jacques and Sheila Niganobe and predeceased by Anita Desbiens and Rita Wilson. Mike will be missed by his buddies Keith Boissoneau, Bruce McGregor, Wayne Southwind and Leroy Bennett. He will also be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends from Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory and Mississagi First Nation. Mike was very loving and had such a caring heart. He was a knowledge keeper and shared many stories and teachings. He loved his baby girl Wabano and everyone knew it. An avid Toronto Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, Mike loved sports. He will be remembered for his great sense of humour and teasing. Mike had made many friends from many places and influenced people’s lives to make positive change in his home territory along the North Shore First Nations and other Nations, all in Ontario. Mike was a strong advocate for child well-being. Family and friends were invited to gather at the Mississauga First Nation Sports Complex on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 from 12 noon until the time of the ceremony which was Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11 am. Cremation followed. Arrangements entrusted to Menard Funeral Home.