Mindemoya fire destroys vehicle repair garage

Meneray Automotive commits to rebuild

MINDEMOYA—The owner of a business in Mindemoya says his towing business will be operating again this week, despite a major fire Sunday morning that completely razed his automotive repair shop.

“Things happen,” stated Daniel Meneray, owner of Daniel Meneray Krown Towing and Automotive located on Highway 542 in Mindemoya, after his business was completely destroyed in a fire Sunday morning. “I will have trucks out on the road by mid week for towing and flatbeds out by the end of the week, and we will rebuild (the building) as soon as possible for our customers.”

Phillip Gosse, fire chief for the Central Manitoulin Volunteer Fire Department told The Expositor, “we got the fire call at 6:50 am and were on the scene with fire trucks within nine minutes. We ended up with all seven fire trucks in the municipality and 18 fire department members on hand, 16 firefighters, myself and deputy fire chief Jeff Wilson. Thank God we have a good fire department.”

“The fire took place in one building, Meneray’s Towing,” said Mr. Gosse. “When we arrived on the scene the building was fully engulfed in flames.”

Mr. Gosse said no cause for the fire has been determined. “By the time the fire was called the building was already engulfed in flames. It was a complete loss.”

“No, there was no one inside the building, and none of our fire department suffered any injuries,” said Mr. Gosse.

Firefighters were on the scene of the blaze until 11:45 am.

Mr. Meneray shared that he had insurance on the building.