Ministry of Labour investigates workplace fatality in M’Chigeeng

M’CHIGEENG FIRST NATION—On Wednesday, October 21, the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development was notified of a fatal incident in M’Chigeeng First Nation. It was reported that a 42-year-old male fell from a roof, sustaining fatal injuries. An inspector has been assigned to investigate. According to the ministry, jurisdiction in the matter has not yet been determined at this time.

A post mortem examination will be conducted in Sault Ste. Marie to determine cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.