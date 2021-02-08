MIRANDA RACHEL CORBIERE

May 3, 1979 – January 29, 2021

In loving memory of Miranda Rachel Corbiere, born May 3, 1979, who has started her journey into the spirit world on January 29, 2021. Cherished and loved daughter of Wilma Corbiere and Max Corbiere (both predeceased). Stepfather John Anwhatin. Cherished Godchild of Barbara Corbiere (predeceased). Miranda will be greatly missed by her six children Maxwell, Riley, Christian, Keairrah, Swayde (Maria) and Carolyn, her grandchildren Nathaniel, Amelia, Thomas, her niece Princess and Nevada. She will be missed by all 37 of her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings Emery, Jonas, Danny, and survived by her siblings Amanda (Rick), Luke (Kathryn), Josie (Shanz), Steven (Martha), Collin, all of M’Chigeeng, Steven (Maxine), Laurie (Justin), Shelly, all of Sudbury, Tina (Trent) of Sault Ste. Marie and Shannon Paibomsai of Birch Island. Miranda’s favourite pastime was to be with her family. Her sense of humour was out of this world. She was always smiling and making her family laugh. She also loved spending time with her niece Toni-Marie. She will be greatly missed by many uncles and aunts. Family and friends gathered at Amanda’s house in M’Chigeeng for visitation on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 3:45 pm. Funeral Service was on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 3:45 pm. Due to COVID-19 there was a limit of five people inside at any given time and all other COVID-19 precautions were followed. Cremation to follow. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at Islandfuneralhome@bellnet.ca.