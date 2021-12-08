Motor vehicle collision results in charges

(GORE BAY, ON) – On December 4, 2021 at approximately 11:55 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Range Street in Gore Bay.

Officers arrived on scene and began speaking with the driver of the vehicle. Signs of impairment were observed and the driver was subsequently arrested. The driver was transported to the Gore Bay Detachment for further testing.

Jeffrey CORDEIRO, 34-years-old of Barrie Island was charged with:

Failure or Refusal to Comply With Demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Resist Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on January 26, 2022.