MSS Hallowe’en for Hunger program a huge success!

M’CHIGEENG—Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) students once again took part in the Hallowe’en for Hunger program that will benefit those in need of food sources locally at this time of the year. And once again, it was an enormous success!

On Friday, the MSS student council and Share/Go Green committee at MSS dropped off $1,100 in monetary donations and 1,391 non-perishable food item donations to the Food Bank in Mindemoya.

“MSS has been holding the Hallowe’en for Hunger event for years at the school,” stated Jocelyn Kuntsi, a member of the SHARE/Go Green committee at the school.

Ms. Kuntsi explained, “the program has two sections. The first is the in-classroom competition, where each class brings in as many non-perishable items as they can by Monday, October 31.” The class that brings in the most food items wins a pizza party for the whole class.

The second section of the Hallowe’en for Hunger programs, “includes plans for between 20-30 students who go out into the communities around Manitoulin to request donations of non-perishable food items from local residents. It is like trick or treating but instead of trick or treating for candy we are trick or treating for cans of food and other non-perishable items.”

The MSS initiatives benefitted the Manitoulin Family Resources (MFR) Food Bank and the MSS Living Well Locker.