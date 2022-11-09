MSS Mustangs runners fare very well at provincial meet

M’CHIGEENG—Despite the searing weather conditions and the best competitors in the province, Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustangs runners fared very well at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) cross-country championships, held last Saturday in Uxbridge, Ontario.

“Our runners did really good, especially when you consider these are the best runners in Ontario,” said Gerry Holliday, coach of the MSS team. “And the weather was really hot, and kids were dropping out everywhere.”

Leading the way for MSS was Maren Kasunich who finished in a strong eighth place among the 240 runners in the senior womens’ six-kilometre race. She finished in a time of 23:49. “I don’t know how Maren passed so many runners. She was in about 23-25th spot with two kilometres to go. I saw her when there was 50 metres to go but after she crossed the finish line she went to the tent and then dropped, with the extreme heat and probably suffering from dehydration,” said Mr. Holliday.

Mackenzie Green finished in 115th in the senior girls’ division in a time of 25:57.03, with Delaney Bridgeman 164th in a time of 30:19.50 and Willow Cooper finishing in 205th in a time of 32:37.17.

In the Junior boys’ five-kilometre race Mustangs runner Xavi Mara was 38th among the 248 runners. He posted a time of 17:36.69.

The senior boys six-kilometre race saw MSS runner Brodie Pennie place 46th among the 244 runners in this division, in a time of 21:37.32. Alan Wilkin was 186th in a time of 24:54.20.

Mr. Holliday noted that along with the tough competition, “the course the runners had was very tough. There were a lot of hills on the Dagmar Ski Resort course and with the heat, it was a difficult course.”