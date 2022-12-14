MSS students meet bus driver’s donation challenge

GORE BAY—A group of Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) students who live in the Gore Bay area have been rewarded with homemade pizza and butter tarts for meeting a challenge made by the driver of the school bus who takes the students to and from school every day.

“I drive a school bus for A.J. Bus Lines and I gave them a challenge recently that if they collected enough non-perishable food items that I would make them homemade pizza and butter tarts,” said Niki Middleton. “When I mentioned the food they collect could be taken to the Manitoulin Foodbank or the MSS food locker one of the girls mentioned that there is the food cupboard at the United Church in Gore Bay. So that is where the food items are going.”

The challenge was for the students to collect six boxes of non-perishable food items. “They filled six big banana boxes and then some,” said Ms. Middleton. “The students collected way above what the goal had been. It is fantastic.”

Last week the students presented the non-perishable items to Food Cupboard representatives of the Lyons Memorial United Church in Gore Bay.

“On December 15 I will be making the students homemade pizza and butter tarts,” added Ms. Middleton.