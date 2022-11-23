ColumnsNewsLocal Municipal councils sworn in across Manitoulin Island By Expositor Staff - November 23, 2022 FacebookTwitterReddItEmailPrint Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands council was sworn in last Tuesday. They are back row from left, Councillor Bruce Wood, Mayor Al MacNevin,and Councillors George Wiliamson, Laurie Cook, Al Boyd, front row, Michael Erskine, Patti Aelick, Dawn Orr and Bill Koehler. A swearing-in ceremony for the newly-elected Assiginack council took place last week. From left are Councillors Rob Maguire, Jennifer Hooper, Mayor Brenda Reid, Janice Bowerman and Dwayne Elliott. A swearing-in ceremony for Gore Bay council was held last week. From left are Councillors Kelly Chaytor, Paulie Nodecker, Aaron Wright, Mayor Ron Lane, and Councillors Leeanne Woestenenk, Terry Olmstead and Dan Osborne. Billings Township 2022 to 2026 council, from left to right, Vince Grogan, Jim Cahill, David Hillyard and Michael Hunt, with CAO/Clerk Emily Dance. Lisa Corbiere-Addison, left, was sworn in as a new trustee of the Rainbow District School Board last week. Ogimaa-kwe Linda Debassige, of the M’Chigeeng First Nation, has been acclaimed to her second term as vice-chair of the Rainbow District School Board.