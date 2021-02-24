Murielle Proulx passed away peacefully with her husband by her side, on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in her 77th year. Beloved wife of Rene for over 56 years. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Valerie (Jeff) Byrne and her son Claude. Cherished grandmother of Chelsea, Gabrielle, Dominic, Isaac and Aly. Murielle will be forever remembered by her brothers Richard (Rosanna) and Rheal (Patti) Desjardins, sisters Helene Desjardins, Pauline Desjardins (Daniel), Diane Desjardins, Rachelle (Richard) Gagne, Lucie Desjardins, brothers-in-law Francois Proulx and Robert Bourgon, sisters-in-law Suzanne Proulx and Leonie (Dennis) Beaupre and daughter-in-law Michelle Lewis. Predeceased by her parents Sylvio and Cecile (Charlebois) Desjardins, sister Paulette Ferris, brother-in-law Leo Proulx, and sisters-in-law Louise Bourgon and Jeanne Hudson. Murielle was an avid gardener, with every place she lived, there were immaculate rock gardens everywhere. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Murielle loved to knit and crochet and made many an afghan that was sold at the church. In respecting Murielle’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the All Saints Anglican Church, Gore Bay, as expressions of sympathy, and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.