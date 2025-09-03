Musical father-daughter duo benefit concert will help them to awards show

TEHKUMMAH—A fundraising concert is being held this Saturday for the father-daughter duo of Ben and Katelyn Lentir as they get ready to be honoured at the annual Northern Ontario Country Music Association (NOCMA) Awards inductee celebrations in November.

Ben Lentir, the Manitoulin representative for NOCMA will be inducted into the NOCMA Hall of Fame, while daughter Katelyn Lentir will be recognized with the 2025 Country Under 30 Award. Mr. Lentir joined NOCMA in 2010 and was himself inducted into the NOCMA Great Northern Opry in 2012.

Mr. Lentir has been an important fixture on the Manitoulin Island country music scene for many years, not only entertaining at hundreds of dances and other events, but also serving as the Manitoulin representative and taking on the organization of Bluegrass in the Country when the late John Featherstone retired to move out west.

His daughter Katelyn, 19, has been playing music for over nine years, ever since she was 10 years old—a characteristic she shares with her father, who also began his musical journey at a young age. Mr. Lentir began playing the bass guitar, moving onto piano, guitar and mandolin.

As is tradition, a fundraising evening of music will be held at the Tehkummah Hall to raise money for the annual trip to Sault Ste. Marie and to recognize and celebrate the father and daughter’s accomplishments.

The fundraising concert will take place on Saturday, September 6 beginning at 7 pm at the Tehkummah Hall. Music will be provided by The Manitoulin Opry members.

The NOCMA awards will be held at the Quattro Hotel in Sault Ste. Marie November 7-9.

