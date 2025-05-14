Northeast Town council approves Louisa Island commercial rezoning request

NORTH CHANNEL—After much discussion and debate, council for the Northeast Town approved a site-specific zoning amendment that would see a portion of a popular North Channel island able to act as a commercial venue for weddings and other day activities.

The amended bylaw will allow Chris Blodgett of North Channel Cruise Lines: to host commercial one day weddings and special occasion events; have one portable storage container (a sea bin); have one 10’ by 10’ accessory building to be utilized as a washroom; and host vendors, catering and/or beer gardens to support the event. Camping is not to be permitted.

A public meeting for the zoning bylaw amendment was held on April 22 with numerous letters read into the record in opposition of the amendment, and one for it. Since that meeting, the municipality had received even more letters, both for and against, including one pro-amendment letter signed on behalf of the Little Current Business Improvement Area, of which Mr. Blodgett is a part.

Read our related story: • Northeast Town council considers rezoning of North Channel island lot (2025)

“This (amendment) does not change zoning, but adds a specific use of a commercial nature,” CAO Dave Williamson explained to council. “This is a planning application subject to the Planning Act; it’s not about who likes what and who doesn’t—it’s based on planning reasons only.”

The CAO went on to note that the amendment is consistent with the municipality’s Official Plan, which states that “we do encourage economic development in growth in all wards. There is no planning reason to say no.”

Councillor Laurie Cook, councillor for Ward 1, which Louisa Island is part of, asked council to consider making two motions, one that would consider the sea bin separately.

Councillor Patti Aelick began discussion saying she had read the myriad letters, both for and against the amendment and brought forward the main concerns she heard time and again, first being that locals like to visit there. She raised the issue of liability to Mr. Blodgett of having trespassers on his property. Secondly, trash and human waste: “What did trespassers do for the last 50 years? I think it’s likely better off now.” Third, a septic system. Councillor Aelick noted that Mr. Blodgett explained his septic system fully and its compliance and was satisfied with his response. Fourth, an influx of large groups. The councillor noted that while there may periodically be large groups, it’s a controlled situation. Fifth, the sea container. She agreed to having misgivings about the presence of a sea container, but with assurances that the bin will be cedar-clad and roofed, she doesn’t have a problem with it. Lastly, noise concerns. Councillor Aelick reminded her fellow councillors that the closest inhabited island is 10 kilometres away and if it bothers them? “Well…they’re visitors.”

Councillor Aelick finished by saying she supports the application, sharing that she feels it will be a boon for tourism.

Councillor George Williamson spoke next, fervently against the amendment. He said that Louisa Island has always been a destination for boaters, noting his lifetime membership with the Power Squadron, and that Louisa is among the closest destinations for locals. The amendment threatens the enjoyment of others and the ecological impact should not be ignored, he said. Councillor Williamson said this would be the first commercialization of an island in the Bay of Islands, thereby creating a slippery slope for further development. (The Bay of Islands was home, for many years, to Island Lodge which hosted cottage rentals and a popular restaurant.) He concluded by urging his fellow councillors to say no and to “consider the broader impacts” of the decision.

Councillor Michael Erskine weighed in next, saying “People have said their ‘families have been using this property for all these years.’ I’d like to point out this is someone’s property. I have a really hard time with the concept of telling someone they can’t use their property. It’s residential. They can build a nice big cottage there if they wanted to.”

“Chris has proven to be a valuable asset to this community, a responsible businessman and this move is one of the better of maintaining the nature of the property,” Councillor Erskine continued. We can’t just say ‘no, we can’t support this because others want to use it.’”

Councillor Bruce Wood said he agreed with Councillors Aelick and Erskine.

Councillor Al Boyd said that after weighing the letters carefully and speaking to Mr. Blodgett to gain clarification on a number of items, he would also be supporting the amendment and had no objections. Councillor Bill Koehler echoed the sentiments of his fellow councillors with the exception of Councillor Williamson, adding “Keep up the good work, Chris.”

Councillor Cook said she had a different view of the concerns. She said she viewed the objections not as concerns about property use but rather the “slippery slope of commercialization.”

“People are protective of the pristine nature of the North Channel,” she said. “Our duty is to take their concerns very seriously, especially Ward 1. These islands are often multi-generational and these people have been stewards of the area for years. I will not be supporting it.”

Councillor Dawn Orr, who was not in attendance, passed on her thoughts and that she would support the motion if she were there to vote.

Mayor Al MacNevin reminded council that Island Lodge was a busy commercial presence in the Bay of Islands for many years. When the property went before council for a change in zoning from commercial to residential, it caused another uproar in the North Channel community. The mayor commended council on reviewing the application, the letters and taking in all the concerns. In a recorded vote, Councillors Erskine, Koehler, Boyd, Aelick and Wood voted in favour. The sole dissenting voices were from Councillors Williamson and Cook. The motion passed.

“They had some incredible things to say,” Mr. Blodgett told The Expositor when reached for comment following the May 8 meeting. “I was flattered—blown away—from the sentiment in the room.”

“This isn’t going to happen overnight,” he shared. “But having these permissions in place will help get things started. We’re very excited about it.”

Mr. Blodgett said the storage bin will be there before too long and an events tent will be erected on site for the summer months. A dock to allow for easier disembarking is also under construction. “We have close to 10 or 12 bookings already going there,” he added.

Louisa Island will also figure more prominently on North Channel Cruise Line’s short duration tours as a half-way spot to stop.

“I’m very appreciative of council,” Mr. Blodgett added. “I know it was a tough decision to make. People can be rest assured that it will be as minimally invasive and eco-friendly as possible. In due time, people will see that.”