Northeast Town council considers rezoning of North Channel island lot

North Channel Cruise Line owner makes request for destination venue

NORTH CHANNEL—A Louisa Island anchorage and popular beach among locals was on the agenda during the April 22 meeting of Northeast Town council last week as a proposed zoning amendment sought to have the designation changed from residential to commercial for this North Channel location. He hopes to create a daytime venue for events such as weddings. Louisa Island is close to the North Shore and almost 20 kilometre from the Port of Little Current.

The portion of land that contains the much-loved beach is owned by Chris Blodgett of North Channel Cruise Lines (NCCL), a rare parcel of land that is not Crown-owned on the North Channel island.

During a public meeting held last Tuesday night, Mr. Blodgett addressed council and the more than a dozen cottagers who had sent their concerns via emails regarding the proposed zoning amendment.

“Hopefully the information that I will be presenting to you tonight will add some clarity as well as calm any concerns there may be regarding our proposal before you tonight,” Mr. Blodgett said. “I will address what appears to be unfounded misconceptions about this property and our intent.”

Mr. Blodgett explained that the property in question has been privately held for many decades and was originally patented in 1946, with the intent then to develop a summer resort location. “There was obviously no enforcement regarding access and perhaps little awareness the land and shoreline are, in fact, private property. Every property owner is free to determine who has access to their property and who doesn’t and a site-specific zoning amendment will not change that fact,” he said.

“The fact that this land has been enjoyed by the public does not diminish the fact that such usage was trespassing on privately held land,” Mr. Blodgett continued. “There has always been a landowner responsible for this island property and, in addition, paying taxes on this property. The landowners in opposition to our application probably have beautiful harbours on their own islands. That does not give anyone the right to use their properties without permission. Those said landowners would have an expectation of respect for their private property. This parcel of land, specifically the beach and shoreline, are contained within the deeded property boundaries. There is no road or shoreline allowance. The property is private land up to the water’s edge.”

This section of Louisa Island is privately owned but remains a popular destination for area boaters.

“We have no intention of discouraging boaters from anchoring in the bay that lays off Louisa Island,” he assured council. “We are sensitive to the interests of boaters navigating the North Channel. We are obviously boaters ourselves and are positioned as an authority in the area of recreational boating on the North Channel.”

Mr. Blodgett noted his family’s multi-generational experience managing the largest bareboat yacht charter fleet in the country, Canadian Yacht Charters. “We have gained the respect of the public as a responsible operator through not only our two yacht charter bases, but also though our boat tour company, North Channel Cruise Line. We see this property development to be nothing but positive for NEMI.”

“Since the creation of our cruise business in Little Current over 12 years ago, we can take credit for adding millions of dollars to the local economy,” he continued. “Many of our customers would not have made the trip to Manitoulin if it weren’t for our tour operations. It is written right in our mission statement that we ‘seek to be fully inclusive and to make the North Channel accessible to everyone in a responsible and environmentally friendly manner.’ Our acquisition of this property is an extension of that statement. We do not feel that access to the North Channel and its spectacular shores should be limited only to those who can afford to have their own yacht or cottage. We are proud of the fact that we have been an affordable option to showcase the spectacular beauty of the North Channel to anyone that wishes to join our tours.”

“Our goal here is simple,” Mr. Blodgett continued. “We will have a minimal impact on the land and will make it an occasional destination for people to gather and experience an environment unlike anything seen before on the North Channel. We are already responsibly running events all over the North Channel aboard our tour vessel. Having acquired this property will allow us to have a shore-based premises that we own and control. We have already hosted hundreds of group events on the shores of the North Channel with no impact (as suggested by the respondents to our application). Louisa Island will be the ideal destination to continue doing so as it fits our future needs perfectly.”

He noted a “common theme” with regard to opposition of the application. “It appears that the letters received by council are prompted by the Bay of Islands Cottage Association. I believe this extends from a misunderstanding of our intentions.”

Mr. Blodgett noted that in the nine letters of opposition sent to council, sewage pollution and garbage disposal were raised. “Any trash or refuse created at this location will be immediately removed from the property and properly disposed of in NEMI’s waste facility, no different than any other day aboard our vessels. There will be absolutely no effect on the water quality of the North Channel. I would suggest that the possibility exists that there are aged and antiquated sewage disposal systems on other North Channel islands and quite possibly the clusters of cottages in the Bay of islands situated on small rock island footprints. It should also be noted that a past owner of the property successfully obtained approval for a septic system. Our operations presently cause zero environmental harm to the North Channel and we intend to keep it that way.”

Mr. Blodgett explained that his tour vessel, Le Grand Heron, is equipped with sanitation facilities to accept and hold the waste from hundreds of passengers with days of usage and hundreds of gallons of storage tank capacity. “The tour boat will remain the primary location for our guests to use a washroom. The tour vessel will be the only method of transporting passengers to and from the property which will remain on site throughout any event. The waste is then pumped off the vessel as needed and into the pump-out facilities at the Little Current service dock.”

“As far as any permanent sewage system on the island, eventually we intend to construct a vault privy building on the island, regardless of this location being for personal or light commercial use,” he added. “Vault privy sanitation systems are the preferred method of handling human waste as there are zero contaminants allowed to enter the ground or environment. These systems are aligned with National Park standards and are utilized and built all over the province in remote areas including Killarney and Point Grondine Parks. Combined, those two entities alone receive over 10 thousand visitors to their facilities each year. Our operation would be a small fraction of that visitor load, yet would employ the same proven and preferred sanitary disposal methods used by the provincial government.”

Mr. Blodgett told The Expositor that a precedent has already been set for commercial use in the Bay of Islands. “Island Lodge was for many, many years a very large commercial establishment with lots of cottages and a huge dining room and bar. What we are proposing is a drop in the bucket in terms of scale when compared to Island Lodge.” He also told The Expositor that the nearest cottager neighbour is several miles away from Louisa Island.

“We are sympathetic to those who cherish this location,” he added. “That is what brought us to purchase the property in the first place. We want it to remain accessible to those wanting to have a special occasion on the island and we also intend to establish on the island personally to enjoy the property outside of the commercial activities that we would undertake there from time to time. The days of this property being vacant uninhabited land are in the past. The North Channel is vast and there are thousands of nooks and crannies for the public to continue to enjoy. We trust that the public will respect the fact that this beloved location has been and will continue to be private property for its owner to use at their discretion.”

Mr. Blodgett’s zoning amendment received one letter of support from cottager Dax Wilkinson, who writes, “Private property owners should be supported in entrepreneurial endeavours, especially ones that may introduce more people to the North Channel. Local economies will benefit and every bit helps in these difficult times that have seen stagnation in the North. Surely, if commercial fish farms are allowed in the area, the occasional party on a remote island has zero impact in comparison.” (Since the meeting, another letter of support, from Bay of Island cottager Nick Noyes has been sent to council.)

Following the reading of all of the letters into the public record, the floor opened up for discussion from members of council.

Councillor Michael Erskine began by saying he felt Mr. Blodgett gave a very cogent argument concerning the concerns raised about sewage disposal. “Almost all the letters said ‘we don’t want to stop using someone else’s property.’ That really doesn’t sit well with me. Let’s not put this off. These questions have been satisfactorily answered. The proponents have been an incredible benefit to this community. I believe this will also be a distinct boon to other hospitality industries.”

Councillor Erskine urged council to make a decision that night rather than wait until the May 8 meeting.

Councillor Al Boyd said he was for waiting until May 8.

Councillor Laurie Cook asked Mr. Blodgett why he would place a sea can (which Mr. Blodgett said would be tastefully painted to blend in with the surroundings and not be seen from shore) instead of a permanent structure. Mr. Blodgett replied that it was a matter of getting tools and materials to an island, noting that there are two sea bins on Goat Island visible from the Little Current waterfront and council chambers.

Council will make a decision on the Louisa Island zoning bylaw amendment at its Thursday, May 8 meeting.