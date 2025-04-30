Jim Belanger says new role will focus on helping people

CHELMSFORD—The mood inside the Overtime Bar and Grill in Chelmsford was a buzz of excitement and anticipation as supporters of Conservative candidate Jim Belanger, the newly-elected MP for the new riding of Sudbury-East-Manitoulin-Nickel Belt, gathered to watch the federal election results roll in. On the big-screen televisions (usually reserved for sporting events), CTV News displayed up-to-the-minute election coverage from across the country.

The crowd of supporters was eclectic. Several members of Mr. Belanger’s family and close friends were also in attendance. While the group was mostly made up of mature volunteers, there was a smattering of children, giving the event a warm, family gathering atmosphere.

Mr. Belanger was busy moving from table to table, greeting guests and supporters, when The Expositor first asked how he was feeling about the evening.

“I have to admit that I’m somewhat nervous, given the latest polls being released,” but he optimistically added, “but I have to admit that the information in the polls doesn’t appear to represent the experiences I have had in talking with people and going door to door. The support, at least in our area, has been very positive and everyone has been willing to talk.”

“As a rookie politician, I never expected how busy I was going to be in getting a campaign like this going,” he shared. “I have been overwhelmed with all of the support. Our local Conservatives are very passionate and it shows in how much they’ve helped and all the work that our volunteers have done. I couldn’t have done it without their help and the support of everyone in the community.” Mr. Belanger added that the experience had been great, but also very eye-opening. “I really have a renewed appreciation for just how much effort everyone puts into running a good campaign. It’s not easy.”

Throughout the evening, food and beverages were enjoyed by those in attendance, though Mr. Belanger himself wasn’t partaking. Instead, he spent the night making time for every guest, exchanging pleasantries and thanking them personally for their support. The Expositor observed him fetching refreshments for elderly guests, a small gesture that reflected his approachable and down-to-earth demeanor.

As election results continued to come in, the mood of the room ebbed and flowed with the fortunes of the Conservative Party. Highs and lows moved through the crowd like waves, but through it all, Mr. Belanger remained steady. If he was nervous, he didn’t let it show. Even when CTV declared a Liberal win, the atmosphere remained upbeat, with hope still strong that Mr. Belanger would be elected as a member of the opposition.

Mr. Belanger told The Expositor, “I’m not a hardline guy. I don’t really concern myself with if a policy is a Liberal policy, a Conservative policy or an NDP policy. I only care that it makes sense. I think we all need to work together to try and start making Canadians wealthier than they are right now and that only happens if we work together.”

“I have a very diverse background and I have done a lot of things in my lifetime and I feel like that experience allows me to connect with a lot of people from a lot of different walks of life,” the MP-elect continued. “I will do my best to try and advocate for the needs of the people in my riding.” Mr. Belanger said that many people had warned him that working in government might change him. “I don’t think it will. I have pretty strong convictions. A lot of people have that assumption about a lot of politicians, but I’m not like that at all.”

When asked how he might represent Manitoulin in his riding, Mr. Belanger shared, “I have a background in agriculture. My family used to have a cattle farm, but my passion was always horses. I owned horses and raced them, and everything that goes along with that. I know how hard it can be. I was also a small business owner and I know it can be challenging to have success in small markets. But because of that kind of experience, I feel like I understand a lot of issues which are important to people in rural communities, like Manitoulin.”

“I have always had good experiences whenever I visited the Island and I look forward to serving all of the members in my riding, regardless of what side of the aisle they might fall on,” he added.

As Mr. Belanger spoke with this newspaper cheers erupted from the crowd. CTV’s coverage showed him holding a healthy lead over the other candidates in this riding. It was the first time Mr. Belanger allowed himself a full smile. “This is a very exciting time,” he said, “but it’s not over yet and anything can happen. But it looks good.”

When asked why he chose to run for office at this time, Mr. Belanger explained, “Well, this isn’t really my first time in politics. I have previously run against Mr. Serré and lost (a decade ago for the Liberal nomination). But I wasn’t ready then. I feel like this time around, timing was better and I felt like I was in a position that I could help people.” This time, as a Conservative candidate, he defeated Marc Serré who had held the MPs job for the old Nickel Belt riding for nearly a decade.

“My family and friends have often come to me for help and advice on various things,” Mr. Belanger continued. “People in my community also knew me and trusted me and I always loved being able to help people. That made me want to get into higher levels of government and I loved the idea of being able to do that sort of thing for a community or region. I just really want to help people.”

As the evening wore on, it became increasingly clear that Mr. Belanger was poised to win his riding. Though the crowd began to thin, a faithful few remained behind, watching the final numbers roll in with excitement and optimism. Just after 11 pm, the official results were announced: Jim Belanger had won his riding.

Celebrations erupted as Mr. Belanger embraced his wife Sylvie and their three children. Moments later, he was joined by his campaign manager, Diane Suski, who also shared a congratulatory hug.

Mr. Belanger addressed the crowd, saying, “I am humbled beyond words right now. Tonight the people of Sudbury East-Manitoulin-Nickel Belt have spoken and I have heard you.” He went on to thank everyone who had helped make his election possible. “This election was never about me. Rather it was about us, everyone in my riding. I will do my best to ensure that we will thrive, that we can move forward and prosper together.”

He thanked his children, sharing that they had inspired him to work toward a future in which young people could have opportunities to succeed. Mr. Belanger concluded by expressing his hopes for the region’s industries and businesses to thrive. “And thank you to all of my voters. I couldn’t have done this without you and your support. I look forward to working hard for all of you within my riding to ensure that we all can prosper together, regardless of how you may have voted.”

As the crowd slowly began to disperse, The Expositor asked Mr. Belanger how he planned to ensure that the voices of Sudbury East-Manitoulin-Nickel Belt would be heard as a member of the opposition.

“As far as I’m concerned, all of this was a big job interview for a service position,” he said. “I am here to serve the people of my riding any way that I can. I will try to ensure that I am the voice of the people in this region in Ottawa.”

“I believe that Parliament was always meant to be a place of collaboration,” he said of the newly elected minority Liberal government. “And I hope to bring that with me to Ottawa. As for specific platforms, I will need to see how my party’s placement will impact things and assess how this might have changed anything. But I plan on working in collaboration with others.”