Northern Ontario Art Association’s 64th Annual Juried Exhibition features work of two Islanders

This year’s NOAA Juried Exhibition is being hosted by the North Bay Art Association.

NORTHERN ONTARIO—Northern Ontario Art Association (NOAA) is a group of 16 independent art clubs representing approximately 400 artists spread over the vast geographical area of Northern Ontario, including Manitoulin Fine Arts Association, and which holds an annual juried exhibition and AGM.

Sorry, you have encountered our paywall

Sorry, you do not have access to this article. If you are a member, please log in below or click here.

If you would like to subscribe please click here.

If you believe that you have received this notice in error, please email Debbie at expositorsub@manitoulin.ca or call 705-368-2744.