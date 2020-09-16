Northern Ontario Art Association’s 64th Annual Juried Exhibition features work of two Islanders

Willa Wilson produced a monotype and watercolour pencil rendition of the spring thaw trickling into a river, in which a northern pike waits for its next meal. She and fellow Manitoulin Fine Art Association member Linda Williamson are part of this year’s juried exhibition, held in collaboration with the North Bay Art Association.

NORTHERN ONTARIO—Northern Ontario Art Association (NOAA) is a group of 16 independent art clubs representing approximately 400 artists spread over the vast geographical area of Northern Ontario, including Manitoulin Fine Arts Association, and which holds an annual juried exhibition and AGM. 

This year’s NOAA Juried Exhibition is being hosted by the North Bay Art Association. 

