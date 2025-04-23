Oldtimers team donates to hospital campaign

M’CHIGEENG—The Buie’s Grocery Old Timers hockey group may play hockey for the enjoyment of the game and the camaraderie, but they are very serious about being generous to an important cause.

“We have a great group of guys, and we all enjoy playing hockey, the camaraderie and friendship, and taking part in a healthy activity,” said Rick Niven.

“We decided at a team meeting recently that since we have money in surplus for our weekly hockey get togethers, that we should make a donation to the hospital,” said Mr. Niven. “Everyone was in favour of this. And let’s face it, we all could or probably will need to use the hospital services someday.”

The Buie’s Grocery Old Timers Hockey group presented a cheque in the amount of $1,000 to Paula Fields, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC), last week. “We are very grateful to community groups like this who recognize the importance of supporting our local hospitals and fundraising for essential pieces of equipment.”

“It is always great playing hockey and healthy for our lungs and heart,” said Mr. Niven, noting the group plays from noon to 1 pm on Tuesdays and Thursday every week at the M’Chigeeng First Nation arena. “I’m sort of the facilitator and bookkeeper for the group. It was Dave Henderson who suggested donating some money to the hospital as they are fundraising for necessary medical equipment. We will probably make a donation to the hospital on a yearly basis now.”

Mr. Niven, who is 64, said that Dan McDonald, who played last week, is 80, with Doug Mitchell (who didn’t play last week) being 79. “When you reach the age of 79-80 in our group we pay the costs for those players’ ice fees. Dan said today he was playing for free for the first time,” he quipped.

The group started playing on a weekly basis in Providence Bay over 20 years ago, and the group members have changed quite a bit over this time, said Mr. Niven. “Mike Campbell was one of the original players and he still comes out to play, and when I started, we played hockey with guys like John and Joe Cranston as well.”

“We have a total of about 20 players in our group, and most of the time during the winter we have about 14 players from all over the Island take part,” said Mr. Niven. “Maureen Pearce is one of the goalies we have on the team, she is the only goalie on hand today. So, we have to use ‘goalie pans,’ frying pans that Don Wright got out of the transfer station and painted, that we hang in the middle of the net. With no goalie in one end, players have to hit the goalie pan or the goal posts to score a goal in that net.” He pointed out Chad Chevrette and Brandon Orford played in net during the winter as well.

Along with Mr. Niven, other players who take part from around the Island include: Tim Thibault, Norm Jones, Gary Kellner, Rob ‘Purple’ Violetta, Jeff McKenzie, Rick Coker, Dan McDonald, Bill Blackwood, Paul Flanagan, Lee Hayden, John Shamess, Scott McDougall, Don Wright, Keith McKeen, Dave Henderson, Rick Cooper, Doug Mitchell, Mike Campbell, Brandon Orford, Chad Chevrette. “And the guy that got us the ice time in M’Chigeeng when we moved from Providence Bay, Adam Debassige, is not here today. Adam is one of the originals guys in the group, but is dealing with medical issues.”

Between $166,000-$168,000 has been raised in the MHC campaign for Smart Pumps at both Island hospitals, with the fundraising campaign continuing until the end of May.