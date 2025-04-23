Women entrepreneurs to gather at annual Manitoulin conference

LITTLE CURRENT—The Women of Manitoulin Entrepreneur Network will once again bring together the Island’s boldest business minds on April 27 at the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre, offering a full day of inspiration, networking, and practical skill-building designed to uplift women-led enterprises.

The annual conference, organized by lifelong entrepreneur Barbara Baker, kicks off at 8 am with registration and breakfast at North46 Restaurant. The programming begins at 9 am and will feature a slate of expert speakers—from tax tips to tourism strategies, insurance insights to funding opportunities—all with one goal: to help women in business thrive on Manitoulin Island and beyond.

This grassroots initiative began in 2016 when Baker, having relocated from Ottawa, realized her service providers were still off-Island. “I moved here, and I thought—I should be supporting businesses here,” she said. “But when I looked around for women-led businesses, I realized how hidden many of them were. So, I started asking around. Word of mouth turned into a list. That list turned into a conference.”

That first gathering saw 86 women entrepreneurs show up simply by word of mouth. Nearly a decade later, the informal network has grown to nearly 400 women-led businesses, and the annual conference remains a cornerstone of connection and collaboration.

This year’s speakers include representatives from the Co-operators (Lila Sloss), tax specialist Karen Robinson, and Rosalind Lockyer of the PARO Centre for Women’s Enterprise. Experts from the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO), Destination Northern Ontario and TD Bank will also present. The afternoon features networking sessions and roundtables where attendees will identify key topics for five upcoming business development events scheduled throughout the Island in 2025.

Ms. Baker’s model is simple but potent: listen to what women need and build around that. “At every conference, we hold round tables,” she explained. “We ask: What do you need to grow? What tools are you missing? Then we take that feedback and build our next set of sessions around it. It’s practical. It’s local. And it works.”

While business development is a clear focus, the conference also looks outward—especially toward the tourism sector, which faces fresh challenges in 2025. “Because of the political climate, we’re anticipating a dip in American tourism,” Ms. Baker noted. “We need to be ready to fill that gap. During COVID, businesses here did well with Canadian tourists, and we need to keep that momentum.”

To that end, Ms. Baker has forged a new partnership between the Women of Manitoulin Entrepreneur Network and Attractions Ontario. “We’re getting Manitoulin back on the map—literally,” she said. Businesses can now access dramatically reduced rates to list on tourism promotion platforms, and Ms. Baker is working to ensure that traffic from Attractions Ontario flows directly into the local Explore Manitoulin site, offering increased visibility for all.”

“We need more than two listings under ‘places to stay’ when people search,” she quipped. “We need 108.”

The cost to attend the event is just $15, with attendees covering their own breakfast and lunch at North46, which will offer special menu items for conference guests.

“People can’t support you if they don’t know you’re out there,” said Ms. Baker. “This event is about changing that. It’s about showing up, being seen, and finding your people.”

The 2025 Women of Manitoulin Entrepreneur Network Conference is expected to draw participants from across the Island and surrounding regions. The event will conclude with a networking hour from 4 to 5 pm, leaving space for the kind of conversations that spark new ideas—and partnerships.

For more information or to register, visit www.manitoulinwomen.ca or contact Barbara Baker directly.