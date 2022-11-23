One Manitowaning Road

Economic update reveals new pages in Tory playbook—sorta

To the Expositor:

The Ontario government recently released its fall economic update and there were a few surprises contained within its pages. Most notably among those surprises is a provision to link the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) to rising inflation. That is tantamount to a recognition of what most social agencies have been telling governments of all political stripes for, quite literally, generations—ODSP falls far short of what is needed for anything approaching a reasonable lifestyle. Most who deal with the disabled advise doubling the amount currently being paid out.

Unfortunately (coincidentally?), the plan to link increases in ODSP rates to inflation won’t kick in until next year, when most economists project the worst of the current supply-chain induced inflation will have passed.

There are two main social safety net programs in Ontario. The first, Ontario Works, used to be called, somewhat pejoratively, welfare. Welfare was the big bugaboo of the Mike Harris government and he and his cohorts wasted no time in gutting that program to a point generally agreed (by those without a political agenda, at least) to lie far below the amount needed to hold life and limb together, never mind providing for hearth and home.

Liberal successors to the Harris government shied clear of the issue, although there was plenty of lip service and clucking words to be heard amongst the red tent ranks—substance was thin gruel at best.

In the intervening years “welfare” rates have not kept up to inflation, even those meager percentages that prevailed in heady pre-pandemic days. It would be quite a surprise indeed were the current Progressive Conservatives were to be so progressive as to rise to that occasion—relax—that isn’t one of those surprises mentioned above.

No, the item that caught The Expositor’s attention was a line suggesting the government will link the rates of the other social safety net program, ODSP, to inflation. Those receiving ODSP are a class of what are (largely) recognized as the “deserving” poor—unable to participate in the workforce through no fault of their own. Those who are in need and are unable to work because they are too old, disabled, or too sick.

Still, in the hardcore mindset of the further right among us, the ranks of ODSP recipients are only slightly less inhabited by malingerers and con artists—never-you-mind the statistics that clearly indicate that is not anywhere close to being true. After all, they will tell us, you can make statistics say anything you want to—especially if coming from one of those “woke” institutions like Stats Canada.

This outlook can be seen peeking through the Ford government’s own version of lip service and faint praise contained within the fall economic statement. Strapped with a shrinking labour force that is bedevilling the Ontario economy’s climb out of pandemic doldrums, the Ford government plans to mine the deserving poor vein among the ODSP ranks for malingerers. This will be accomplished by allowing those too old, disabled, or too sick to work to work more before taking back a quarter out of every dollar they make over the $1,000 threshold.

True, the current $200 threshold and 50 cent clawback is a disincentive for ODSP clients to work, but even more so is being “too old, disabled, or too sick.”

As we head into this Christmas season where so many of us are struggling to come to terms with the escalating cost of turkeys and trimmings, spare a thought or two this year (and perhaps even a few more pennies) for those who remain abandoned to the cruel vicissitudes of fate by our demonstrably callous political masters. Don’t be counted among those who choose to walk past the poor and homeless with little more than a bah humbug and directions to the nearest workhouse.

Don’t be a Doug.

A plea to police officers to not become discouraged; Your efforts are appreciated by a host of people

To the Expositor:

I often hear from law practitioners about the concern of bringing “the law” into disrepute. And before I go any further, I am pleased to live in a society where an accused has access to the best possible defense.

But if your footsteps trace from a car accident and the smell of alcohol is on you, it seems to me an arrest by our OPP is firmly in order.

If this is an unjustified arrest, what is an arrest that would make sense?

Recently I cleaned up all the garbage along my road. Within an hour, going back to my house, there was a fresh beer can tossed to the roadside. The empties are being tossed out of windows faster than I can pick them up. I regularly hear from students who are generating savings from picking up empties from the side of the road. What message is this passing on to our young people?

Where is the message of personal responsibility from our courts? Would it be better, from a Charter point of view, to let alcohol scented drivers walk away from their poorly guided vehicles? Apparently so.

Frankly, in talking with others across the Manitoulin, I see that my road littered with empties is the rule, rather than the exception.

So I would close with three important thoughts:

If you have a battle with alcohol, please seek support. You are valued and loved.

If you are an OPP officer, please don’t feel discouraged. You are appreciated by a host of people who are grateful for the safety you provide us. Often, officers don’t see us at our best moments, and their professionalism and service is deeply valued. I am pleased to know many of you personally, and my family supports you.

Footsteps traceable to a vehicle accident and the person smelling of alcohol? Innocent of resisting arrest? Madness. To restore confidence in the law, this judgment must be appealed.

The issue isn’t about driving under the influence anymore. The Charter issue on trial is: “What is reasonable?”

Keep it up, OPP!

Outraged,

Ray Scott

Big Lake

Cold weather is no excuse for bad behaviour; Upward swing in incivility toward those in customer service called out

To the Expositor:

I talked about this once a while ago, but it bears repeating.

I know November is cold and sometimes gloomy, but that is no excuse for bad behaviour. I have noticed an upward swing of abuse towards people who work in customer service. These people are in their jobs to help you.

Don’t have money in your bank account? That’s on you.

Checkout girl accidentally rang in your grocery item twice? There is no need to insult and berate her. It wasn’t done on purpose and those that flip out over it must be blessed to have never made a mistake in their lives.

Don’t like the cost of an item? Don’t buy it! Long line at the post office? Should’ve sent your parcels/cards earlier. Don’t go on at the employee when they have no control over such things.

I think everyone should have to work in a customer facing job for a month, minimum, at least once in their lives.

We all have crises and trauma in life. I don’t know your story any more than you know mine. It’s how you carry yourself through those moments that matter. Be patient. Unless you want to jump on the other side of the counter to help out, quit telling the lone poor soul who’s probably been told by more customers than just you they should have scheduled more staff.

Grumbling about being in a lineup? Don’t show up during busiest days or times or find alternatives.

Most of all, we should all start taking responsibility again for our own choices and actions. No one else is to blame for your choices but you. I repeat, you.

I have no idea at what point in time we became such a “it’s not my fault” society, but it’s got to stop.

Your bank teller, checkout girl, retail sales clerk, post office employee and gas attendant will thank you.

Andrea Bath

Little Current

The house always wins in games of chance and the capitalist system; The longer the game goes on the less and less remains on the table for the players

To the Expositor:

If you have ever played poker, especially in a clandestine and secretive location, you will have noticed that only one person ends up with all the money. He does not work at mastering the game. He doesn’t gamble or take a chance in any way. In fact, he doesn’t work at all. He (or she) is not the craftiest or luckiest player. He is the person who “rakes” the game. This person is usually the one who sponsors the game at his home or place of business. He takes a small percentage from each pot regardless of who wins the hand. Sort of a tax.

The longer the game goes, the more this person makes, resulting in less and less for all of the players.

Does this scenario ring a bell? It should.

Does this explain why some men become billionaires and millions of other people starve?

The rake, or tax, does not end in this poker game. The rules of this game favor very few of our fellow players.

Over time, all the “pots” migrate to an infinitesimal number of chosen players. This migration occurs imperceptivity across generations. The rest of the planet’s inhabitants jump onto a treadmill for survival called “jobs.” In the words of the immortal Jim Morrison, of the rock group The Doors, “we trade in our hours for a handful of dimes.”

And you thought that you never played poker.

Tommy Lough

Tehkummah

Sixty years ago the world stood at a nuclear precipice for 13 days

The proverbial red button leading to nuclear Armageddon has long been a trope for cartoonists but 40 years ago the prospect of nuclear annihilation was but a fingerstroke away.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a condensed version of the Remembrance Day speech delivered at the Kagawong Park Centre on November 11. By Rick Nelson, chair cenotaph board.

Former Kagawong Cenotaph chair Peter Fletcher was a Cold War veteran, and the late Mr. Fletcher was enthusiastic about a Cold War story being told at a future Remembrance Day service. There is no better Cold War story than the Cuban Missile Crisis. For 13 days, between October 16 to the 28 of 1962, the United States and the Soviet Union were eyeball to eyeball in a military standoff over the installation of Soviet nuclear missiles in Cuba, posing a direct threat to North America, including Canada. We know how the Cuban Missile Crisis ends. President Kennedy cut a deal with the Soviets and World War III was avoided. However, it was a real close call.

Manitoulin Island was hit with an early snowstorm that October of 1962. Some parts of the Island got as much as 10 centimetres of snow. It didn’t stop the locals from getting out and about. Whether it was to attend the weekly euchre party, checking out a rummage sale, or going to the Legion Dance, life carried on as the drama played out 2,000 miles to the south. Life carried on but Manitoulin Island was paying attention. At the Gore Bay high school, they prayed for peace over the public address system.

When word got out that the Soviets were secretly installing nuclear weapons in Cuba, NATO countries pledged support to President Kennedy. The Soviet Union’s leader Nikita Khrushchev didn’t have much respect for Kennedy. He thought Kennedy was naïve and weak and shared Diefenbaker’s view he was inexperienced. Those alleged and unflattering character traits Khrushchev thought he could use to his advantage in manipulating the president. He was convinced that once Kennedy found out there were secret Soviet nuclear bases in Cuba, with operational nuclear weapons just 90 miles away from American shores, it would be too late for him to do anything about it. He’d just have to live with it.

Why was Khrushchev so hip to risk putting nuclear weapons in Cuba? The United States had overwhelming superiority with its arsenal of nuclear weapons. They had plenty while the Soviet Union only had a handful. The Americans could launch nuclear weapons from the United States and lob them into the Soviet Union with ease. Plus, the United States had nuclear weapons parked right next-door to the Soviet Union, inside Turkey, a NATO country. That drove Khrushchev nuts. The Soviet Union did not have that kind of capability, but they could and would inside Cuba. The Soviets would then have at least 60 operational nuclear missiles with the capability of reaching all the way up to Hudson Bay.

The country’s leader, Fidel Castro was fine with that. He was absolutely paranoid the Americans were going to invade Cuba. They’d tried it once before back in 1961 with the Bay of Pigs invasion. So, Cuba signed a nonaggression treaty with the Soviet Union believing that with their nuclear weapons on his island Kennedy would never dare invade Cuba. That turned out to be a serious miscalculation. When Kennedy found out what the Soviets were up to, he blockaded the island, demanding Khrushchev remove the missiles at once. Either the Soviets cooperated, or he would launch airstrikes against the missile bases to be followed up with an all-out invasion of Cuba and he wasn’t bluffing.

Assuming hostilities were to break out, 15 minutes is about all the time it would take for a Soviet missile, launched from Cuba, to reach Manitoulin Island. The good news is that Manitoulin Island was never a military target. The closest target to us might have been North Bay, the Canadian headquarters for NORAD. The bad news, the Island’s population may have died anyway…from radiation poisoning.

Remember a couple years ago we had to breathe in all that smoke from forest fires originating from the western provinces? What if, that had been radiation? The missile bases in the upper western United States would have been targets from Cuba had all out nuclear war broke out in 1962. The prevailing winds could have carried radiation fallout to Manitoulin Island in only a matter of days.

It would have been a short life for Linda Lee McCullugh born in Mindemoya on October 17, 1962 to Mr. and Mrs. Milfred McCullugh of South Baymouth. It would have been a short marriage for Jiggs Elliot’s sister Judy who had just tied the knot in Little Current on October 20.

While the slow diplomatic responses between President Kennedy and Nikita Khrushchev were going on, out there in the field the two sides were playing some pretty serious military hardball, resulting in a shocking number of ill-timed mistakes and bad judgement calls that could have easily derailed the diplomatic negotiations and pushed us into World War III.

The Americans were at Defcon 2 at this point, just one step away from war. Both sides were on the highest state of alert when somebody thought it might be a good idea to send an American U-2 spy plane up to the north pole to do some “environmental reconnaissance.”

However, instead of flying north to Santa’s workshop the pilot got completely disoriented and ended up going west, into Siberia, Soviet territory. A technical state of war could be interpreted when the U2 accidently violated Soviet airspace. The Soviets thought this could be a first strike scenario and scrambled their fighter jets to identify the UFO. American fighter jets were then scrambled out of Alaska to intercept the Russian fighter jets. Both sides were equipped with nuclear tipped missiles on their aircraft. Fortunately, the U2 spy plane got his bearings, turned around and escaped Soviet territory in the nick of time before there was a confrontation.

This next story is a scene right out of the movie the ‘Hunt for Red October.’ A very important role for the American navy during the crisis was to hunt down Soviet submarines operating in or near the blockade zone. If a Russian sub was discovered sneaking around underwater, the Navy would attempt to force it to the surface and identify itself. Such was the case for Soviet submarine B-59.

This was one of four diesel powered submarines sent by Moscow to Cuba, each equipped with nuclear weapons. These subs were not designed to operate in tropical weather. And thanks to the overwhelming military superiority of the American fleet, not one of those submarines ever made it to Cuba. They were all located and chased out of the area. Being a diesel-powered submarine, B-59, was only capable of staying underwater for a limited amount of time, maybe 24 hours, and it had pretty much reached its limit trying to escape from the Americans who were hot on its trail. A battle group made up of 11 United States Navy destroyers and an aircraft carrier discovered and hassled B-59, beginning with dropping depth charges in order to get its attention. The explosives were apparently not strong enough to damage the submarine, but loud enough to make everyone inside miserable. One panicked B-59 crew member said it was like being inside a metal barrel, which somebody is constantly blasting with a sledgehammer.

On board a Soviet naval submarine, the order to launch nuclear weapons must be agreed upon by two people, the captain and the political officer. Under certain conditions the captain and the political officer could do this without permission from Moscow, if they lost all communications with Moscow and believe World War III has started. B-59 had lost all communication with Moscow and believed World War III had started.

A desperate captain and the political officer gave the order to prepare the “special weapon,” a nuclear torpedo capable of wiping out a good chuck of the American battle group stalking them. There was just one slight complication. The story goes that there happened to be a Soviet fleet admiral on board, in charge of all four of those Russian subs, and he was using B-59 as his flagship. Now the regulations required that all three senior officers approve the use of the “special weapon.” The admiral did not approve, and apparently said “nyet! I am not going to be the one to blow up the world today.” Instead, he ordered the sub to the surface to evaluate the situation and discovered World War III had not yet started.

More ‘what ifs.’ What if Hitler had become a successful painter? What if the Titanic had enough lifeboats, or what if there had been no admiral on board B-59?

Then there was this. While President Kennedy and Nikita Khrushchev continued negotiating an exit strategy, things were rapidly getting out-of-control on the island of Cuba itself. Believing American airstrikes were imminent, and they were, Fidel Castro ordered his troops to fire at American aircraft. Soviet field commanders adopted the same policy. Another U2 spy plane, this time conducting aerial reconnaissance over Cuba was shot down. The American pilot was killed, and a lot of people close to Kennedy wanted him to abandon negotiations and strike back immediately. Another president might have, like a Lyndon Johnson or a Richard Nixon, but JFK wanted more information surrounding the shootdown first.

When Khrushchev found out somebody had shot down an American U2 spy plane over Cuba, he went into a panic. With no time to spare he immediately sent a message to Kennedy over the international broadcasting service of Radio Moscow, thus avoiding slow moving diplomatic channels. He needed Kennedy to know right away, before he could respond militarily to the shootdown of the U2 plane, that he was pulling those missiles out of Cuba.

It was also sheer luck that one of those military mistakes didn’t start World War III. Sixty years later, the risk of a nuclear war is again raising its ugly head. A Russian leader is again making threats, but unlike Nikita Khrushchev, Vladimir Putin is unstable.

It wasn’t disclosed until years later, and President Kennedy didn’t know this, but had the Americans attempted to invade Cuba, tactical nuclear weapons were available to Soviet ground troops, and they were operational with a destructive force 100 times more powerful than the bombs that fell over Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Had an American invasion force approached the beaches of Cuba, their ships would have been destroyed and the men aboard them vaporized before one person ever entered a landing craft.

Canada was not directly involved with the operation around Cuba, but ships of the Royal Canadian Navy and aircraft of the Royal Canadian Air Force were active in antisubmarine operations in the North Atlantic.

Cold War Veteran Brian Bird of Little Current served aboard one of those ships. HMCS Columbia.

Linda Lee McCullough, who was born in Mindemoya on October 17 got to grow up, and today lives in Lively. Jiggs Elliot’s sister Judy who got married in Little Current on October 20, got to go on a honeymoon. She still lives in Little Current.

And so ended the Cuban Missile Crisis. As one historian defined the crisis, “it was not only the most dangerous moment of the Cold War, it was the most dangerous moment in human history.” Thirteen days of white-knuckle tension, from Tuesday, October 16 to Sunday, October 28, 1962. By the way, on Monday, October 29, 1962, the day the airstrikes and invasion would have started had Kennedy and Khrushchev not cut a deal, and very likely the same day the missiles of October would have struck their targets over North America and in the Soviet Union, instead, Kagawong got to host its annual Halloween masquerade dance. Admission: 75 cents plus lunch.

Inequity in transplant access due to vaccination status must not stand; Unvaccinated can donate organs, but cannot receive lifesaving transplants

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following letter has been sent to the office of Premier Doug Ford and has been reprinted here at the author’s request.

Dear Premier Ford:

I am writing to you in regards to transplant policy in Ontario. Currently, those who have not received COVID vaccinations cannot receive lifesaving transplants. COVID vaccines have not in any way lived up to their promised expectations. They are experimental in nature. Their safety profile is unknown.

Having spent months attempting to acquire the scientific data to support such an inhumane policy, I was not surprised to receive a response from the Ajmera Transplant Centre in Toronto that did not offer the opportunity to view such data, as it does not appear to exist, but rather links to a couple of untested opinion pieces dated from the beginning of COVID.

Despite coercion from all levels of society, individuals still choose not to receive vaccinations by reason of conscience, and overall dissatisfaction with the lack of professionalism, compassion, and common sense shown by most of our elected officials and unelected medical bureaucrats in regards to COVID mandates. The individual must retain the right to bodily autonomy. Only the individual can decide what goes into their own bodies.

Health officials in Ontario have informed me that although unvaccinated individuals cannot receive lifesaving transplants, unvaccinated individuals can still donate their organs.

The transplant policy regarding vaccination for COVID is rationally inexplicable and morally unjustifiable. Please restore justice and bodily autonomy to the people of Ontario. Unvaccinated citizens must be able to access lifesaving transplants.

Sincerely,

Zak Nicholls

Little Current