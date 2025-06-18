One person arrested after break and enter in gore bay

(GORE BAY, ON) – One person is facing charges after the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a break and enter.

On Sunday, May 15, 2025, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the Manitoulin OPP received a call reporting a break and enter at a local business in the Town of Gore Bay. Police arrived on scene, and one person was arrested shortly after.

As a result, Caitlyn BAKER, 34-years-old from Burpee Township, was charged with:

· Break and enter a place – commit indictable offence

· Mischief – destroys or damages property

· Theft under $5,000

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on June 24, 2025.