Ontario supports modernization of small and rural municipalities

TORONTO—The Ontario government is providing up to $24 million to support the modernization of 224 small and rural municipalities across the province, including one on Manitoulin Island, as well as Cockburn Island.

“Today marks another milestone in our government’s delivery of supports to municipalities, as they look for ways to improve service delivery in our communities,” said Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing in a June 30 announcement. “To put it simply, identifying and implementing modern solutions means money is diverted away from wasteful service delivery and stays in the pockets of local taxpayers.”

A total of 254 projects have been approved for funding under intake two of Ontario’s municipal modernization program. Municipalities will use the funding to find efficiencies and implement a wide range of initiatives to digitize, streamline and/or integrate programs and services with neighbouring communities. The funding will help municipalities administer the cost savings measures in time for the 2022 municipal budget cycle.

With provincial funding, the Township of Tehkummah will undergo a third-party review digital modernization study. As well, the township of Cockburn Island will receive a third-party review of service delivery settings.

Exact funding amounts for each municipality are not being disclosed in order the protect the integrity of the procurement process, said Minister Clark.