Update: OPP investigating an altercation at a school

(MANITOULIN, ON) – Two more people have been charged by the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in relation to the altercation that occurred on September 14, 2021 at a school on Bay Street, Billings Township, (Manitoulin Island).

The investigation is still being conducted with the assistance of the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit in conjunction with the United Counsel of Chiefs and Council of Manitoulin Police Service (UCCM) Crime Unit.

As a result of this continued investigation:

A person, 15-years-of-age, form Sheguiandah First Nation has been arrested and charged with, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, contrary to section 267(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

And a person, 17-years-of-age, form Sheguiandah First Nation has been arrested and charged with, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, contrary to section 267(b) of the CC.

Both accused were released on an Undertaking and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in October, 2021, in Gore Bay.

The youth cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

If anyone has any information or video in relation to this incident, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $200