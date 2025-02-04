OPP warn of scam artist impersonating police

(MARKSTAY-WARREN, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning the public about a computer scam to obtain funds and provide money to an individual posing as an undercover officer.

On January 31, 2025, the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP began a fraud investigation in Markstay-Warren. A victim was misled into believing their computer had been compromised, including bank accounts, and was under a criminal investigation by police. To protect their funds from being frozen, the individual was directed to withdraw all money in cash, not exceeding $5,000 from various financial institutions and provided the funds to an undercover officer, at a specific location. The money was promised to be deposited into a trust account by police during the investigation.

The individual claiming to be an undercover officer, was continuously talking on the phone, driving a newer black Ford Expedition and was described as:

Male of East Indian descent

Middle age

Wearing black clothing

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000. Ref.# E250125972.

How the schemes work

Individuals engaged in these fraudulent activities often impersonate financial institutions, claiming that unauthorized transactions have occurred on your account or that your account has been compromised. They pressure victims to provide personal information, transfer funds or assist in a fake investigation. To appear credible, those behind the schemes may:

spoof phone numbers and emails to appear legitimate

send emails with fake logos or fraudulent contact information

How to protect yourself

Do not trust caller ID. Those behind the scam can spoof legitimate numbers to deceive you. If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and verify the claims by contacting your bank or the organization directly. Use a trusted number, such as the one on the back of your debit or credit card. Avoid clicking access to your computer under any circumstances. Legitimate organizations will never:

request you to transfer funds for “security” reasons

ask for your bank card or visit your home to collect it

Important reminders from the OPP

The OPP’s non-emergency number is for incoming calls only.

The OPP will never contact the public to demand cryptocurrency or funds in connection with money laundering or major criminal investigations.

The toll-free OPP number 1-888-310-1122 is available 24/7 for non-emergency calls in Ontario.

This number also serves as a TTY (teletypewriter) service for the hearing impaired and is accessible 24/7 for both emergency and non-emergency calls.

Reporting fraud

If you suspect fraud, contact:

Your local police

OPP at 1-888-310-1122

Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre via the online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501

For more fraud prevention resources, visit: antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca