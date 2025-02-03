CAROL ANNE RYAN

December 11, 1950 – December 22, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Carol Ryan (nee Purvis) on December 22, 2024. She will be missed by her son Peter Ryan; sisters Lori (Tom Novak) and Barbara (James Love ); nieces and nephews Nicholas Love (Vanessa Love and sons Kennedy and Bentley) and Leonard Novak (Ashley and daughter Avery). Predeased by her husband Peter Ryan Sr., her parents Leonard Purvis and Sarah (Sally) Purvis (nee McKenzie) and sister Marilyn. Carol will also be missed by her extended family and friends in Canada and the United States. Carol loved to play tennis and in later life enjoyed watching the tennis tournaments. She loved flowers and each spring made beautiful planters and gardens at her home. She had just returned to Gore Bay to enjoy her retirement in 2023. She loved living on the water front with nature near by. In keeping with Carol’s wishes, there will be no service and her ashes will be scattered by family in the summer.