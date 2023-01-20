OPP, WTPS investigate violent, threatening text messages

WIIKWEMKOONG—On January 15 at approximately 2:45 pm, Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) responded to a complaint of violent text messages. The messages included images of dead bodies and body parts.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)’s Crime Unit.

The OPP wants the public to be aware that the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has issued an alert for a violent text message extortion scam. The message threatens that if payment is not sent, you and your family may be targeted and harmed. Like other extortion scams, fraudsters are attempting to scare victims into sending funds.

Warning signs and how to protect yourself:

If you receive a violent message, report it to the OPP immediately.

Remember that fraudsters use high-pressure intimidation tactics to try to steal your money.

Be wary of any unsolicited message, including those that are threatening or accuse you of owing money for a service you never had or planned to have.

Do not reply to threatening messages.

Do not send money under pressure.

If you think you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or report online at http://www.antifraudcentre.ca.