Order of the Eastern Star holds annual hunter pie sale

LITTLE CURRENT—Members of the Spanish River Chapter 237 of the Order of the Eastern Star were out in force in Little Current’s Beer Store parking lot again this year with a plethora of pies on offer.

Business was brisk as hunters and other pie aficionados dropped in to pick up a pie, each going for $15 and weighing in at around two pounds. There were pies for every occasion, including meat, turkey and a host of different fruits.

“All funds from our annual Hunter’s Pie Sale are donated to a local charity,” said this year’s Worthy Matron Alice Varey. “This year funds will be going to support the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, the Manitoulin Food Bank and Manitoulin Pet Rescue.”

Worthy Matron Varey noted that her chapter is of four in a district that extends from North Bay to Elliot Lake.

This year, each pie purchaser received a flyer noting the many projects the Spanish River Chapter has supported down through the years, and the list was extensive, with 22 listed. The provincial Worthy Grand Matron and Patron are fundraising to support Habitat for Humanity.

The temperatures might have been sub-zero, but the action was hot. “We will be here until we run out,” said Worthy Matron Varey. “We had a major piemaking bee the other day and many of our members also contributed pies. With membership numbers going down over the last couple of years we were worried we might not have the sale this year.”

In the end the pies prevailed, however, and the sale went on—much to everyone’s delight.