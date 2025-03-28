PATRICIA GILCHRIST

(nee Cress)

April 5, 1961 – March 24, 2025

In loving memory of Patricia Gilchrist (nee Cress), who was born on April 5, 1961 and passed away with loving family by her side on March 24, 2025.Patricia was predeceased by her parents Elsie and Hawley Cress of Mindemoya. Dear sister to Larry (Roberta), Jack, Danny (predeceased) (Anita) and Beryl (Shane). Beloved best friend, soul mate and wife of Mervin Gilchrist (predeceased). Loving mom of her chosen family, Melonie (James), Megan and Matthew (Justine). Loving grandmother of Dezaree, Leham, Tanner, Kynan, Kyle, Matthew, Jackson, Max, Meela and Patrick. Patricia will be remembered by her many nephews and nieces Brent (Diane), Jeff, Trevor (Lynn), Luke (Laura), Gordie (Anita), Philippe (Chantal) and Michael (Charlee), and all her grand-nieces and nephews. Patsy was a supportive mother and gramma. She would always take the time to listen, give advice, and offer a tight hug when her kids were working through life decisions. As a gramma, Patsy was endlessly up for fun and adventure with her grandbabies. Whether they were fishing, going on a side-by-side ride, making pizza or having a dance party, she was the light of their day. She will remain the most resilient person her kids and grandbabies will ever know.Over the years Patsy worked for Manitoulin Transport, was Clerk-Treasurer for the Township of Tehkummah and most recently the Clerk-Treasurer for the Township of Burpee-Mills. She was very academically minded and attended Mindemoya Public School and Manitoulin Secondary School. Among many accomplishments she acquired her title of Clerk through hard work and dedication to her profession. Patricia provided many years of guidance as Clerk-Treasurer and was very meticulous in any venture she undertook. She enjoyed growing up on the farm on Cress Road and all the adventures it provided. She enjoyed many hobbies and sports, especially relaxing and reading a good book, playing ball, hockey and ice fishing. She became an avid hunter first on the farm and then on her property in Big Lake which she was so very proud of. First morning of season you always knew where Pat would be – in her bow or rifle stand on her beloved hunting property. Enjoying many years of hunting with Merv and always encouraging friends and family members to do the same. Whether it was to take her dog, Charley for a run, on side-by-side ride, or tracking next season’s deer, Pat could not have been happier anywhere else. Of course Patsy loved to ride! She loved travelling with Merv and her friends whether it took them for a trip around the Island, for a coffee run or across Canada and the USA. She continued to ride after Merv’s passing, whether it took her to work in Burpee-Mills or a trip to Mackinac Island with friends and family on her “Spyder” she so cherished.Patsy was blessed with many friends and family who will miss her dearly. Her love for life and positivity allowed her to enjoy life rather than let her battle with cancer take what precious time she had left on this amazing earth. Patsy’s family would like to thank Dr. Pitre for the wonderful care, compassion and respect she provided over the many years of treatment at HSN. Until we Ride again! Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be announced in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or charity of your choice.Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.