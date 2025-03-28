ESTHER EVA JEAN SHAWONGONABE

(Abel)

May 14, 1947 – March 8, 2025

In loving memory of Esther Eva Jean (Abel) Shawongonabe, who was born in M’Chigeeng First Nation and called Toronto home for over 50 years. A recent resident of Wigwamen Terrace in Toronto, Eva had moved in with her daughter after a lengthy illness and passed peacefully with her two daughters by her side on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie, Ontario. Loving mother to her daughters (Lucy) Jennifer Martin (Chris Martin) and Krystine Leah Abel (Mike Prentzas). Cherished grandmother to Patricia Eve Martin and her fur grand-doggies Kingston and Micky and great-grand doggies Wrinkles and Essie. Loved by many nieces and nephews. Eva will be sadly missed by many family members, friends and those she loved and cared for. Eva loved being with her family and playing card games, going to the “dab”, watching her tv shows and listening to her favourite music. Eva had a strong foundation as a follower of Jesus Christ, rooted in scripture, prayer and her congregation and community. Family and friends gathered at the Saswaahns Spiritual Centre for visitation on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 from 11 am. The funeral Service and her Celebration of Life was held at Saswaashns Spiritual Centre on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 10 am. Burial followed in the Hare Family Cemetery. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.