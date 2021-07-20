Perivale Gallery’s 7th Annual In the Spirit of Tom Thomson and the Group of Seven Show

Since 2015, Perivale Gallery has annually challenged each of its over 50 artists and artisans, as well as invited guest artists, to produce one piece of work inspired by the Group of Seven for a show originally entitled “In the Spirit of the Group of Seven”. This challenge was readily embraced by the gallery’s many artists, including a number of invited guest artists and the resulting exhibition proved to be a great success, not only for the gallery, but for tourism to Manitoulin Island in general. “We found that many of our visitors had travelled to Manitoulin Island for the first time precisely to see the show.” Given the resounding success of the first exhibition, it was decided that this would become an annual event, but would embrace as well, the inspiration of the iconic artist, Tom Thomson. Hence “In the Spirit of Tom Thomson and the Group of Seven” has become the name of the show which is held annually during the last week of July and the first week of August at Perivale Gallery

Since 2016, Shannon has been a member of Northeastern Ontario Tourism’s Group of Seven Product Marketing Team. Provincially, the Group of Seven is seen as a cultural asset to market as a tourism experience. The team explores and develops initiatives with that Group of Seven theme.