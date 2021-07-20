OPP investigate serious crash at Mindemoya intersection

(MINDEMOYA, ON)- On July 19, 2021, shortly after 6:30 p.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigation and Reconstruction unit responded to a two vehicle motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 551 and Highway 542 in the Town Mindemoya.

Investigation determined a car was northbound on Highway 551 (Younge Street) and failed to stop for a stop sign and colliding with a pickup truck that was eastbound on Highway 542.

The rear passenger of the car, a 51 year-old from Whitefish Falls sustained life altering injuries and was transported to local hospital in Sudbury via Sudbury-Manitoulin Paramedic Services.

The investigation is still on-going. Further information will be released as it becomes available.