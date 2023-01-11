Peter Bond rink wins Mindemoya curling bonspiel

MINDEMOYA—The Peter Bond rink won the annual Mindemoya Curling Club men’s curling bonspiel this past weekend.

The Peter Bond (skip) rink which included Harold Fox, Brad Ham and J.J. McCabe, defeated the Bob Smith rink in the first event. The runner-up Bob Smith rink included Doug King, Larry Breau and Ian Williamson.

In the second event, the David McDermid rink which also included T.J. McDermid, Bob McDermid and Mike Johnston, took first place. The runner-up was the Mike Corrigan rink, with Al Lanktree, Zach Corrigan and Devin Lockeyer.

In the third event, the Lew Lanktree rink, which included Jack White, Dan Forest and Rob Lanktree, defeated the Reuben Allen rink. The Allen rink included Joe Cooper, Mike Wall and Bud Spry.

There was a total of 16 rinks that took part in the annual bonspiel.