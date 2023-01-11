Peter Bond rink wins Mindemoya curling bonspiel

By
Tom Sasvari
-
The Peter Bond rink won the first event final at the annual Mindemoya men’s curling bonspiel, held this past weekend. In photo from left is J.J. McCabe, Brad Ham, Harold Fox and Peter Bond.

MINDEMOYA—The Peter Bond rink won the annual Mindemoya Curling Club men’s curling bonspiel this past weekend.

The Peter Bond (skip) rink which included Harold Fox, Brad Ham and J.J. McCabe, defeated the Bob Smith rink in the first event. The runner-up Bob Smith rink included Doug King, Larry Breau and Ian Williamson.

In the second event, the David McDermid rink which also included T.J. McDermid, Bob McDermid and Mike Johnston, took first place. The runner-up was the Mike Corrigan rink, with Al Lanktree, Zach Corrigan and Devin Lockeyer.

In the third event, the Lew Lanktree rink, which included Jack White, Dan Forest and Rob  Lanktree, defeated the Reuben Allen rink. The Allen rink included Joe Cooper, Mike Wall and Bud Spry.

There was a total of 16 rinks that took part in the annual bonspiel.

The second event winner was the David McDermid rink which included T.J. McDermid, Rob McDermid and Mike Johnston.
Taking first place in the third event was the rink made up of Lew Lanktree, Jack White, Dan Forest and Rob Lanktree.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR