PHSD advises of two potential high-risk public exposures to COVID-19

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of two potential high-risk exposures to COVID-19.

Potential exposure 1

Public Health is advising of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at Wacky Wings Sudbury (187 Shaughnessy Street) in Greater Sudbury on September 5 and 6, 2021, between 4 and 11 p.m. Delivery drivers and patrons who waited in the establishment’s lobby are advised to follow the public health guidance below.

Potential exposure 2

Public Health is advising of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at Cora Breakfast and Lunch (470 Barry Downe Road) in Greater Sudbury on September 5 and 6, 2021, between 8 a.m. and noon. Delivery drivers and patrons who waited in the establishment’s lobby are advised to follow the public health guidance below.

Actions to take for potential exposure:

Any individual who was present on any of the dates and times listed in the potential exposures above is advised to follow public health guidance:

If you are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, immediately self-isolate.

If you are fully vaccinated (you have received 2 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to exposure dates noted above), and do not have an immunocompromising condition, you are not required to self-isolate.

Contact Public Health Sudbury & Districts for additional information at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200), ext. 718 or your local public health unit.

Book a COVID-19 test as soon as possible and a second test 7 days after the date of exposure. This applies to everyone, regardless of your vaccination status (that is, anyone who is not vaccinated, partially vaccinated, or fully vaccinated).

Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.

Regardless of vaccination status, self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop and seek testing.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online (Health Sciences North, https://secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest) or call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, work from home if possible, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).