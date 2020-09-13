PHSD confirms cases of COVID-19 and advises of a potential low-risk public exposure

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in residents in our service area (Greater Sudbury, Sudbury District, and Manitoulin District). In addition, Public Health is advising anyone who visited Kate’s Kountry Kitchen on September 4 and 5, between the hours of noon and 9 p.m. of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19. Public Health is working with the owner/operator to determine if individuals can be contacted directly. However, Public Health might not have information to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

Actions to take:

People who visited Kate’s Kountry Kitchen on September 4 and 5, between noon and 9 p.m. should:

Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from potential exposure.

Self-isolate immediately if symptoms

Seek testing if symptoms occur.

Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 to learn more about self-monitoring, self-isolation, symptoms, and testing.

Details of confirmed case(s)

Case number Exposure category Status Tested (dd/mm/yy) Area

Case #95 No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure) Self-isolating 11/09/2020 Greater Sudbury Case #96 No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure) Self-isolating 11/09/2020 Sudbury District

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

For more information or if you have questions or concerns, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about the province’s response to COVID-19.