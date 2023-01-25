Police investigate violent extortion text message

On January 15 at approximately 2:45 pm., Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) responded to a complaint of violent text messages. The messages included images of dead bodies and body parts. The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Manitoulin detachment crime unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The Manitoulin OPP is warning members of the public that this is only one of many scams and frauds that are currently prevalent.

“The OPP wants the public to be aware that the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) has issued an alert for a violent text message extortion scam. The message threatens that if payment is not sent, you and your family may be targeted and harmed. Like other extortion scams, fraudsters are attempting to scare victims into sending funds,” a release explains.

Provincial Constable Community Safety Officer John Hill of the Manitoulin OPP told The Expositor this incident involved, “an individual (who had been targeted). This case is similar to other cases in Ontario and Northern Ontario. The CAFC drew this to our attention that this scam has been circulating since July 2022. In this case the nature of the text and the nature of the photos is concerning.”

The OPP provided a list of warning signs and how you can protect yourself from a similar situation. “If you receive a violent message, report it to the OPP immediately; remember that fraudsters use high-pressure intimidation tactics to try to steal your money; be wary of any unsolicited message, including those that are threatening or accuse you of owing money for a service you never had or planned to have; do not reply to threatening messages; do not send money under pressure.”

The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has received 12 complaints of internet and telephone enabled crime since October 1, 2022. It is important for the public to be aware of schemes that are being used to defraud and/or extort money from them.

“Frauds are always changing, and they are getting more sophisticated, but being aware of the tactics used by scammers can help people recognize the signs,” said OPP Community Safety Officer John Hill. “Be suspicious. It is important to understand if you have not met the person in real life, you do not know who they really are. Please do not send money under pressure. Remember you are not alone. Reach out and talk to someone you trust.”

Here are a few current examples from the Manitoulin OPP. Sextortion-it occurs when you are lured into an online relationship through a social media site, such as Instagram or Snapchat. As the relationship builds, you are encouraged to use the computer’s camera to perform a sexual act. You are then told the event was recorded and you must pay money or the video will be released publicly or sent to a list of friends.

A Facebook job scam occurs when you respond to a telework job posting on Facebook that appears legitimate. You even attend a telephone interview for the position and are thrilled to get the job. The employer then asks you to purchase a pre-paid gift card such as iTunes, for a client. They promise to reimburse you, but the goal is to defraud you.

Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) scams occur when you receive a call or text message supposedly from CRA. They may create a story to get you to confirm your social insurance number or demand you pay them, or they will call the police. They will request payment with an online currency, such as Bitcoin, or with pre-paid gift cards, such as iTunes.

With the overpayment scam, the scammer agrees to purchase something you are selling online. They send a cheque for more than the asking price. They ask you to deposit the cheque and then pay them back the difference. They are hoping you do this before your bank realizes the cheque from them is fake.

In the romance scam, scammers target people who may be lonely. They gain trust by creating a fictitious relationship and then ask for money for medication, a sick family member, surgery, mortgage payments, rent, or an airline ticket so they can visit. The person they are communicating with is not who they say they are.

The OPP recommends that to protect yourself: deny any request to perform an illicit act over the internet and carefully consider who you are sharing explicit videos and photographs with. No legitimate agency will request a payment by wire transfer, online currency such as bitcoin, pre-paid credit cards or gift cards such as Google Play or iTunes.

Never give your social insurance number (SIN), credit or banking information to anyone over the phone or email, continues the OPP. Beware of phishing. Emails claiming to be from a reputable company or friend may be from a scammer. Check the actual email address and/or telephone number to determine if it is legitimate before providing personal information or sending money. Do not click on any links they send!

The OPP also recommends you stay calm. The scammer will present you with a situation that is either very serious or needs immediate attention. They will use limited information about you, such as your name and address to convince you they are who they say they are. These are tactics frequently used in scams.

If you think you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or report online at http://www.antifraudcentre.ca.