Special weather statement in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Potentially damaging winds Sunday night and Monday.



Strong northwest winds gusting up to 80 km/h will develop Sunday evening with the passage of a cold front. Winds may diminish slightly Monday morning but will strengthen again Monday afternoon. Gusts up to 90 km/h may be possible Monday afternoon and a Wind Warning may be issued.



Strong winds may throw loose objects, cause tree branches to break, and damage property. Power outages are possible.



Winds will diminish Monday evening.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.