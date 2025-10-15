Premier Ford commits $30 million to new 64-bed St. Joseph’s Lodge, Gore Bay

GORE BAY—A new foundation is being laid for the future of long-term care in Gore Bay and surrounding areas on Manitoulin Island. To mark the construction of the new St. Joseph’s Lodge, a ceremony was held October 9 with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, Ontario’s minister of long-term care, Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Bill Rosenberg, St. Joseph’s representatives, members of the Douglas A. Smith family and Gore Bay town officials. At the event, Premier Ford and Minister Kusendova-Bashta announced that the province will invest $30 million in funding for the project that will transform the long-term care home experience for seniors in the area with construction having commenced on the new St. Joseph’s Lodge in Gore Bay.

“I am pleased to be here to see this come to fruition, led by Premier Ford,” stated Minister Kusendova-Bushta. The construction site, “is an open field right now, but it will be more than a field in two years’ time, when this new long-term care building will be complete, providing seniors the best care. It is an honour to be here today.”

With construction crews working, and the noise they were creating in the background, Premier Ford stated, “I love hearing that type of noise that is behind me—construction—knowing that the work that is being done is going to change people’s lives for the better.”

Ontario premier Doug Ford, left in photo, is shown chatting with Kari Gervais president and chief executive officer of St. Joseph’s Health Centre.

“There is nothing more important than supporting long-term care,” stated Premier Ford, noting that along with the announcement in Gore Bay, the province had announced its funding support of $45 million for the redevelopment of the Wikwemikong Nursing Home.

“This is certainly a good day,” stated Premier Ford. “Our government is investing over $200 billion in our plan to build roads, schools and other critical infrastructure so we can create good-paying jobs and protect workers and families. Today’s announcement means Manitoulin residents will have access to world-class long-term homes for decades to come.”

“This year, we are celebrating 75 years of providing health care to people across northeastern Ontario, from hospital care to long-term care, and a great way to celebrate our past is by building for the future,” said Kari Gervais, president and chief executive officer of St. Joseph’s Health Centre. “We welcome everyone to this special announcement here today.”

The province of Ontario is providing $30 million dollars toward the construction of the new St. Josephs Lodge, in Gore Bay. The announcement was made by Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Long-Term Care Natalia Kusendova-Bushta last Thursday in Gore Bay. In photo from left is Gore Bay Mayor Ron Lane, Kari Gervais president and chief executive officer of St. Josephs Health Centre, Minister George Pirie, Minister Kusendova-Bushta, Dr. Shelagh McRae, Doug Smith, Doug Ford, Jeff Smith, Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Bill Rosenberg, Catherine Huneault, chair of the St. Josephs Health Centre board of directors, in front of the sign displaying the proposed design of the new long-term care building.

“We look forward to serving residents in Gore Bay and throughout Manitoulin Island. We are grateful for the support of the province and Douglas A. Smith Family Foundation in this much needed new long-term care home.”

In opening the ceremony with land acknowledgment, Ms. Gervais said, “as we build for the future, we will deepen our knowledge of Anishinaabe people, traditions, cultures and needs. Reconciliation is part of our journey, and we are pleased to also be working with First Nations leadership.”

MPP Rosenberg said, “It is great to be back on the Island. It seems I am here every couple of days,” he quipped. “This is definitely a special day for Manitoulin Island, with provincial funding being announced for the St. Joseph’s Lodge, the Wikwemikong Nursing Home and moving forward on the Swing Bridge in Little Current. It is all great news.”

“St. Joseph’s Lodge does great work and this new facility here in Gore Bay will be fantastic,” stated MPP Rosenberg, in welcoming Premier Ford and Minister Kusendova-Bashta.

Gore Bay Mayor Ron Lane said, “we want to thank St. Joseph’s for everything they have done to make this project a reality that will benefit all of Western Manitoulin. And we thank the premier and the minister for their support and for being here today, and MPP Rosenberg who has now been here for the third time in the past two weeks.”

“Long term care is not new to Gore Bay,” said Mayor Lane. “The Manitoulin Lodge has been here in town for almost 50 years, when my father (John) was mayor of the town, and the province supported the project through Premier William Davis. The building has served several generations of families in Gore Bay and Western Manitoulin.”

“As mayor of the town I have learned over the years the only way to get good things happen is through partnerships. That’s the secret,” stated Mayor Lane. “I would like to express thank you from the town to Jarlette Health Services (previous owners of the Manitoulin Lodge), St. Joseph’s Health Centre, the premier and the minister of health and long-term care attendance here today, which shows how important this project is to the province.”

“I would also like to thank our town council and staff,” said Mayor Lane. “We have excellent people on council who have supported every step of this project, including for example approval of the building permits, and our town staff who have carried out all this work.”

“I don’t know where we would be without the municipality,” said Ms. Gervais. “And the welcome we have received from the town has been overwhelming.”

Gore Bay doctor Shelagh McRae provided a perspective of having a family member reside in the current St. Joseph’s Lodge. “This is certainly an exciting time,” she said, noting, “I have been associated with the Manitoulin Lodge and now St. Joseph’s Lodge since my husband Bob and I started our practice here in 1982. The Lodge has always been a very important part of our medical practice, especially for Bob (as medical director and now with Dr. Chantelle Wilson as medical director) getting to know generations of families. It has always been a family place where everyone knows each other and where the care given to residents has been excellent,” she said noting her mother has been in the Lodge for a number of years.

“I am glad that St. Joseph’s is taking over and will expand on the services we have provided (in patient rehabilitation after medical procedures),” said Dr. McRae.

Catherine Huneault, chair of St. Joseph’s Health Centre’s board of directors said, “this year marks our 75th anniversary, starting with the Sudbury General Hospital. Over the years we have adapted to the changing landscape. Today is a special day for long term care and rehabilitative care for adults.”

“When the Town of Gore Bay first approached us on this project (with assuming the operation of the former Manitoulin Lodge this past July), we saw it as a calling for and extension of our mission and vision for what we have been delivering in term of services provided,” said Ms. Huneault. “Last July we brought long-term care into our family of services.” St. Joseph’s operates two long-term care homes in Greater Sudbury as well as a two-site rehabilitative care hospital specializing in older adult health, the only facility of its kind in Northeastern Ontario. St. Joseph’s was approached by Gore Bay to operate the Lodge and lead the construction of the new home because of its experience in long-term care and capital projects, as well as its reputation for providing compassionate, quality care centred on the whole person.

“On behalf of St. Joseph’s Health Centre, we are very excited to be part of the future of long-term care in Gore Bay and neighbouring communities and offer a new home with all the modern amenities to ensure our residents can enjoy full, rich lives in comfort,” said Ms. Huneault.

Ms. Gervais said private sector support that was provided by the Douglas A. Smith Family Foundation on this project was very important. “We thank the Smith family for their extraordinary gift to this project. More than that your tremendous support for so many families.”

Jeff Smith, on behalf of the Smith family said, “my mother was very keen on long-term care services. She worked for the previous Manitoulin Lodge. I was at the opening of the old Lodge as a teenager. I am glad my father is here to see this event, and thank all those that have provided great support for this project, including the province, premier, ministry of long-term care, St. Joseph’s and the town.”

Minister Kusendova-Bashta said Manitoulin is a beautiful, special place. “I am very pleased to be here today,” noting “over the past 15 months I have visited over 100 LTC homes in Ontario and can say those facilities have some of the best staff around, serving over 80,000 residents.” The province has committed to building another 150 LTC homes, with 58,000 new beds being created, with funding of up to 85 percent of project costs being provided by the province. She thanked the Smith family for their tremendous support of this project, St. Joseph’s, MPP Rosenberg and Premier Ford and his government.

“I would like to thank the doctors, Jeff, Doug and the Smith family for giving back and supporting your community so generously, Natalia (Kusendova-Bashta), Mayor Lane and the town for your leadership, St. Joseph’s, and MPP Rosenberg,” said Premier Ford.

The new St. Joseph’s Lodge will be larger, with a total of 64 new, modern beds and feature services such as optometry, a hair salon and spiritual care, at the new location on Armstrong Road in Gore Bay. Purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of older adults, the home will also feature welcoming spaces for families, staff and volunteers with individual rooms for each of the residents. It will include two resident home areas, designed to create a more intimate and familiar living space for residents. The design will incorporate covered decks and extensive glazing that maximizes sunlight year-round. A central bistro will overlook a new outdoor patio while a garden will offer direct access to a secure courtyard with scenic views of Gore Bay and the East Bluff.

The new St. Joseph’s Lodge is currently under construction and is expected to welcome its first residents in 2027.