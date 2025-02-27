Top 5 This Week

More articles

Press Release from the Michael Mantha election campaign

NewsLocalPolitics
Expositor Staff
Author: Expositor Staff
Less than 1 min.read
Michael Mantha, Independent

Earlier today our campaign was informed that an automated call was being circulated to voters in Algoma-Manitoulin falsely stating that Michael Mantha was not running and that votes for him would be invalid.

We have reported this to Elections Ontario.

We want to assure people that this is not true and that making a fals claim to influence votes is not the way elections should be run in Ontario. We urge all voters to get to the polls and cast their votes today knowing that Michael Mantha is running to be re-elected.

Article written by

Expositor Staff
Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.com
Published online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff
Previous article
First-year Sea Cadets gifted with opportunities
Next article
Vehicle in ditch leads to impaired arrest

Northern Ontario's oldest newspaper since 1879. Breaking news, sports, current events, obituaries and op-ed for Manitoulin Island and Northern Ontario.

© Manitoulin Publishing Co. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.