Press Release from the Michael Mantha election campaign

Earlier today our campaign was informed that an automated call was being circulated to voters in Algoma-Manitoulin falsely stating that Michael Mantha was not running and that votes for him would be invalid.

We have reported this to Elections Ontario.

We want to assure people that this is not true and that making a fals claim to influence votes is not the way elections should be run in Ontario. We urge all voters to get to the polls and cast their votes today knowing that Michael Mantha is running to be re-elected.