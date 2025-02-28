Vehicle in ditch leads to impaired arrest

(CENTRAL MANITOULIN TOWNSHIP, ON) – One person is facing charges after police received a report of a single vehicle collision.

On February 19, 2025, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call about a vehicle in the ditch on John Street in the Central Manitoulin Township. Police arrived on scene and confirmed that the driver was not injured. Further investigation resulted in the driver being arrested for impaired operation.

Terri-Lynn DEBASSIGE, 46-years-old from M’Chigeeng First Nation, was charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on April 1, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that if you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.