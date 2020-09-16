Public Health reporting practices for confirmed cases and outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools

“Our commitment remains to keep our communities informed, protect individual privacy, and maintain tra...

MANITOULIN - With students back in school, Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) is advising of its public reporting practices for confirmed cases and outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools and related settings, such as before/after school programs, transportation and extracurricular settings.

Sorry, you have encountered our paywall

Sorry, you do not have access to this article. If you are a member, please log in below or click here.

If you would like to subscribe please click here.

If you believe that you have received this notice in error, please email Debbie at expositorsub@manitoulin.ca or call 705-368-2744.