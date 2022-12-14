Public health warns of increase in suspected overdoses on Manitoulin

MANITOULIN—The Community Drug Strategies for the City of Greater Sudbury and Manitoulin Island have received reports of unexpected reactions and increase in overdoses from the use of substances in Sudbury and on Manitoulin Island and are urging those who use drugs to take extra care.

“While we cannot confirm the substance that has caused the overdoses, this situation serves as an important reminder to the community that street drugs may be cut or mixed with substances such as benzos (benzodiazepines), fentanyl, or carfentanil. Frontline workers warn that a more toxic substances may be circulating locally,” a press release from the community drug strategies states.

The reported symptoms of the unknown substance include: confusion, loss of time, lack of spatial awareness, distorted depth perception and slurred and erratic speech.

An overdose occurs when a person uses more of a substance, or combination of substances, than their body can handle. As a consequence, the brain is unable to control basic life functions. The person might pass out, stop breathing or experience a seizure. Overdoses can be fatal.

Overdose symptoms include: fingernails and lips turn blue or purplish black; skin turns bluish purple, grayish or ashen depending on skin tone; dizziness and confusion; the person can’t be woken up; choking, gurgling or snoring sounds; slow, weak or no breathing; and drowsiness or difficulty staying awake.

If using drugs, there are some things one can do to help avoid an overdose: avoid mixing drugs, including prescribed, over the counter, and illegal drugs; avoid drinking alcohol while using other drugs; use caution when switching substances: start with a lower dose than you usually would; and if you have not used in a while, start with a lower dose. Your tolerance may be lower.

How to respond to an overdose: give Naloxone.

This will help reverse an opioid overdose, and will do no harm if the overdose is not opioid related.

This may improve breathing, but the person may not regain consciousness due to sedation.

Call 911 to get medical help and keep monitoring their breathing.