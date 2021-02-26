Rainbow Board requests its schools prepare for virtual graduations

SUDBURY – The Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) is accepting the reality sooner than later about not having graduation ceremonies in its elementary and secondary schools again this year. All graduations will be virtual again.

In a letter to parents and guardians dated February 19, RDSB director of education Norm Blaseg wrote, “last year, we held out hope that we would be able to gather for traditional graduation ceremonies. With the ongoing pandemic, however, it simply was not possible and our schools hosted virtual ceremonies last fall.”

“This year, we are accepting the reality sooner rather than later,” wrote Mr. Blaseg. “We have asked our elementary and secondary schools to plan for virtual graduations this spring.”

“Going from Grade 8 to Grade 9 and from secondary school to college, university, apprenticeship training, independent living or the world of work is an important transition in a young person’s life,” continued Mr. Blaseg.

“While our preference would have been to watch each and every graduate cross the stage to accept their diplomas, please know that our schools will go the extra mile to mark the milestone and make it memorable for students, school staff, families and friends.”

“We look forward to celebrating together, while safely apart,” wrote Mr. Blaseg. “Thank you for your continued understanding.”