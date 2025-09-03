Rainbow District School Board chair believes elected trustee system is safe from provincial chopping block

MANITOULIN—The chair and an Island trustee with Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) are hopeful that while the minister of education is open to changes to the school governance model, including eliminating elected school trustees, that they and school boards will remain in place in some form to represent the members of the public.

“Personally, I am not surprised the government is looking (at eliminating elected school board trustees) with all the hits involving school board trustees in the last while, issues where trustees have behaved badly (with spending irresponsibly),” stated David Farrow, chair of the RDSB, last week, “but I’m not tremendously worried. Trustees are elected to service local residents in their area, and act as a conduit to provide information to the Ministry of Education and take action to advocate for them on needs in the school system.”

“Our school board and others in Northern Ontario are very different demographically than those in areas like Toronto and Ottawa. We are looked on, and needed, to present local issues and needs to the ministry. And we face different and unique challenges to those in other areas.”

He explained the funding RDSB receives is allocated locally where it is needed to maximize the needs including, for instance, special education.

“RDSB is committed to being student focused and success focused,” said Mr. Farrow. “If the ministry asks us for a specific report, we carry it out. If we have to reduce our budget, we do that. Our trustees do not take exorbitant trips out of our district, and our trustees and board are doing a very good job with the continued tightening of budgets.”

“As well, our trustees are also active members of the community and have the local pulse of where there are needs and what the priorities are,” said Mr. Farrow. “Trustees are part of the community and know what the students, parents and community needs are. Where are they going to provide that voice if there are no trustees. It is really important.”

“I can’t see us going away, but it definitely looks as if there will be some restructuring taking place,” stated Lisa Corbiere-Addison, the Island trustee with the RDSB.

“As a trustee we had to complete training online to fulfill our requirements as trustees,” said Ms. Corbiere-Addison. “And I understand we might be going through some further changes.”

“As a trustee my first priority is the kids—the students we represent on the board and the affects any of these changes may have,” said Ms. Corbiere-Addison. “We are elected as trustees to represent the local population and be a representative for our area.”

The Trillium reported recently that Ontario’s education minister poked a bear when he mused about eliminating local school board trustees at the recent Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference when Minister Paul Calandra took part in the “bear pit,” an annual tradition where local politicians line up at microphones to ask provincial ministers questions.

One rural councillor aired complaints about her local board and asked the minister if he’d consider giving municipalities more power in overseeing school boards, reported The Trillium. Mr. Calandra said no to the question but went on to explain that he will be changing the school governance model to give more power to the province.

“It’s safe to say the governance model is going to change,” the minister said. “We have to stop downloading responsibility to trustees who neither have the authority to tax, or the expertise to undertake some of the things that we’re asking them to do. So, the province will step up through the ministry, take more responsibility for the things that we have to have responsibility for, and be far more engaged in how we get schools built, and how we manage the education system so that it’s more consistent throughout the province,” The Trillium reported.

CBC News later asked Minister Calandra if he would go as far as eliminating trustees before the scheduled 2026 elections, and he replied that “everything is on the table.”

“If it looks like we can deliver the product better, provide better outcomes for students, better resources for teachers, and give parents certainty, and if that means eliminating trustees, then I’m going to do it,” he told the CBC.

Several education system leaders and provincial politicians have voiced their opposition to the idea.

Alan Campbell, president of the Canadian School Boards’ Association, said he thinks the minister should take a lesson from Manitoba before going ahead with eliminating trustees. The Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba made a years-long effort to eliminate school boards in that province, but eventually abandoned it in the face of outrage from voters, Mr. Campbell told The Trillium.

Nova Scotia went ahead with eliminating school boards in 2018, replacing them with regional bureaucracies under the control of the ministry and local advisory groups. In Quebec, a law that eliminated school boards in favour of ‘service centres’ was successfully challenged by the English board, a decision that the current government is appealing.

David Mastin, newly elected president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) told The Trillium his union is ‘thoroughly disgusted’ and accused Progressive Conservatives of ‘trampling on democracy and education’ since the 1990s.

“School board trustees and school boards are incredibly important in ensuring that there are local specific decisions made that are unique to the communities that they’re in,” he said. “This notion that one size fits all, run out of downtown Toronto, can somehow adequately prepare students in really, really diverse communities, is a faulty notion.”

“Our belief is that their intent is to destroy the public system with the intent to hand it over to private capital,” Mr. Mastin told The Trillium. “So yes, parents will lose their voice. Yes, democracy will suffer, and this government is, I believe, trying to distract peoples’ attention from where the blame actually lies and it’s on the provincial government.”

“A one-size-fits-all approach simply can’t work in a province as diverse and as large as Ontario,” said Martha Hradowy, Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF).

Maria Hardie, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board Trustee in Barrie and chair of the board told The Trillium she doesn’t think the elimination of trustees will take place. She referenced the education minister appointing supervisors back in June to the Toronto District School Board, Toronto Catholic District School Board, Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board over alleged “financial mismanagement,” and the scrutiny over trustee spending at some of those boards. “Unfortunately, I think that’s flagged all of us.”

Mr. Farrow added, “I’m not surprised the ministry is looking at making some changes. I hope the ministry will come and visit with our board and our schools and we can show him the great things we are doing and how much bang for the buck the province is getting.”