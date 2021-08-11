Rainbow Schools reopen with enhanced health and safety protocols

Rainbow District School Board is preparing to welcome students back to school with enhanced health and safety protocols to ensure the well-being of students and staff.

A Reopening Guide for Rainbow Schools is posted on rainbowschools.ca and will be updated, as required. The Guide includes information on what parents/guardians can expect when classes resume on September 7, 2021. It also includes an overview of health and safety protocols being implemented to limit the spread of COVID-19.

As directed by the Ministry of Education, Rainbow Schools will reopen for in-person learning in elementary and secondary schools with expanded opportunities for students, such as clubs, sports and bands.

For students who are unable to attend in person, Rainbow District School Board will offer remote learning. Whether attending in person or remotely, parents/guardians of students in Rainbow Schools are required to complete a Back to School Survey by Monday, August 16, 2021 at noon. The survey can be accessed at rainbowschools.ca.

“Though the classroom experience will look and feel differently again this year, parents/guardians and students can be assured that our caring educators and committed coaches will deliver quality education and extra-curricular activities with safety first and foremost,” said Director of Education Norm Blaseg. “We miss our students and look forward to safely reconnecting with them.”

To learn more, visit rainbowschools.ca