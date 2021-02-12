Replica lighthouse work continues

PROVIDENCE BAY – A lot of progress has been made on the replica of the Providence Bay Lighthouse restoration.

The lantern section and upper deck are now complete and the lantern base with the first coat of paint on it. Next up is putting the windows in the lantern section and then, “to get the handrails on then the tower section which will be put together,” said Alex Baran who has carried out the work that has been completed so far.

Mr. Baran said with the lower tower and base work, “it will require more hands being involved.”

The replica lighthouse will be about 15 feet high, and the scale model will be 35 percent of the original 1904-1973 light and will be installed at the Harbour View Centre on Providence Bay Beach.

“This is a community project and anyone who wants to donate to the project can do so by making a donation to the municipality of Central Manitoulin,” said Mr. Baran who pointed out the project will cost at least a couple thousand dollars, with materials and having a welder put the two portions of the light together.

The project is a Discovery Centre board/Providence Bay/Spring Bay Historical Society project, and completion and installation of the light has been set for early summer 2021.

Donations can be made payable to the municipality of Central Manitoulin and indicate “Providence Bay Replica Lighthouse” in the memo line. Donations over $10 are eligible for a charitable receipt. You can mail cheques to P.O. Box 187, Mindemoya, ON P0P 1S0.