Return of Wiky Road Race rosters 60 runners

WIIKWEMKOONG – Organizers were kept busy this past weekend as the Wiky 10K Road Race resumed after a COVID-19 induced hiatus, with 60 participants registering for the Island’s oldest road race.

The race set out from its traditional start line in Kaboni, travelling down the road to end in a final lap around the track of Thunderbird Park before crossing the line where officials stood by with stopwatches to record runner’s times.

First runner across the finish line was homegrown favourite Aurel Fox, who won The Expositor Trophy for the Fastest Male Runner, with a time of 37.58; second was Neil Mahalanobis with a time of 38:38; and third was Christian Kaiser with a time of 40:40. Sara McIlraith was the first female runner across the line with a time of 40:40 securing the Wiikwemkoong Board of Education Trophy for the Fastest Female Runner; second female was Chantel Dagastino with a time of 44:28; and third place female was Julianne Falconi with a time of 45:47.

The top youth runner was 11-year-old Phoenix Firant, with a time of 58:49. Top senior (55-plus) honours went to David Crockett, with a time of 49:23. This was Mr. Crockett’s first-ever race.

After the racers and walkers crossed the finish line, they were presented with medals, T-shirts and a large bag containing the celebratory meal.