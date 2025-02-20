ROBERT JOSEPH DONALD HORNER

In loving memory of Robert (Bob) Joseph Donald Horner who passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Gail (nee Moore) of Mindemoya; cherished father of Lori (Dan) Maslakewycz of Sudbury and Natalie (Ray) St. Amour of Barrie; loving grandfather of Devyn (Aly) and Tyler (Morgan) of Sudbury and Jonathan St. Amour (Stephanie nee Ledvinka) of North Bay; and dear great-grandfather to Hudson St. Amour. Bob was the firstborn to the late Denzel and Jeanne (Marion); and is survived by siblings Joan (Marcel) Groulx, Kenny (Mary), Janice (Tim) Hughes and Marie (Neil) Read; predeceased by siblings Bill (Esther), Evelyn “Sue” Descoteaux, Leonard (Jo-anne), Carol (George) Cooper (predeceased), Bryan (Joy) and Danny. An individual of many interests and talents, Bob was a health and fitness enthusiast and avid gardener who also relished a round of golf or casting a line on Lake Manitou, Manitoulin Island, where he and Gail happily relocated upon his retirement from Inco. A loving husband and dedicated family man, Bob was genuinely interested in the lives of his daughters and grandsons. He was a true friend and mentor to us all. He will forever be dearly missed. Per Bob’s wishes, there will be no visitation nor service. Cremation at the Park Lawn Crematorium with private entombment at the Civic Memorial Cemetery, Sudbury. Donations in memory of Bob may be made to Manitoulin Health Centre (Mindemoya site), Smart Infusion Pump Campaign (www.mhc.on.ca). Arrangements entrusted to Ranger’s Cremation and Burial Services, Ltd. To leave a message of condolence, please visit RangersSudbury.com.